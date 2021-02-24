 

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces New Contract with US Nephrology Clinic to Provide iUGO Care to Chronic Kidney Disease Patients

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 09:01  |  51   |   |   

HAMILTON, Ontario, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today announced that it has signed a new contract with a US Nephrology practice to use Reliq’s proprietary iUGO Care platform to monitor Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) patients.

“It is a testament to the flexibility of our platform that it can be used to manage so many different complex chronic conditions,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “We are pleased to be working with our newest client, a Nephrology Practice in Texas, to monitor Chronic Kidney Disease patients and help improve their health outcomes. Over 36 Million Americans have CKD and the majority of these patients also have either diabetes and/or hypertension, the two primary risk factors for developing Chronic Kidney Disease. Using our highly scalable iUGO Care platform, Nephrologists can help monitor medication compliance and manage patients’ co-morbidities like diabetes and high blood pressure, helping to reduce or prevent further damage to the kidneys that could lead to End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) and the need for costly and disruptive interventions like dialysis or a kidney transplant. We will begin onboarding patients next week, and expect to have at least 5,000 kidney disease patients on the platform by the end of this calendar year, at an average revenue of $65 USD/patient/month.”

Reliq Health
Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global telemedicine that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the WKN as A2AJTB.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Dr. Lisa Crossley”

CEO and Director

For further information please contact:

Company Contact
Investor Relations at ir@reliqhealth.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements".

We caution you that such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including technology development, anticipated revenues, projected size of market, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (the "Company") does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, technology development and marketing activities, the Company's historical experience with technology development, uninsured risks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Reliq Health Technologies Inc.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces New Contract with US Nephrology Clinic to Provide iUGO Care to Chronic Kidney Disease Patients HAMILTON, Ontario, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
POET Technologies Targets New Markets for Co-Packaged Optics and Optical Sensing Applications with ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Exceeds $100,000 Daily Revenue Threshold
Early Warning Disclosure: Acquisition of Securities of Blockchain Foundry
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
3D Systems Announces Delay of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ...
WISeKey launches WISe.Social, a new Authenticated and Trusted Social Network, exclusive to WISeID ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:02 Uhr
Reliq Health Technologies Inc. kündigt einen neuen Vertrag mit einer Nierenklinik in den USA an, um Patienten mit chronischer Nierenerkrankung iUGO Care zur Verfügung zu stellen
16.02.21
Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. schließt neuen Vertrag mit kalifornischem Pflegemanagement-Netzwerk mit 50 Kliniken und mehr als 500 Ärzten
16.02.21
Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces New Contract with Care Management Network in California that includes 50 Clinics and over 500 Physicians
11.02.21
RELIQ Health Technologies, Inc. gibt bekannt, dass Wall Street Reporter mit dem Investor Marketing betraut wurde
11.02.21
Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces that it has Engaged Wall Street Reporter for Investor Marketing
28.01.21
Reliq Health Technologies Inc. gibt ersten Vertrag zum Einsatz ihrer iUGO Home Solution bekannt
28.01.21
Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces First Contract to Deploy its iUGO Home Solution