 

Hiab to supply MV Commercial with 100 HIAB loader cranes

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE 24 FEBRUARY 2021 AT 10:00 AM EET

Hiab, part of Cargotec, will supply MV Commercial in the UK with 100 light, medium and heavy range HIAB loader cranes equipped with HiConnect. The deal is worth over EUR 5.7 million including installation for 60 cranes and has been booked in the 1st quarter of 2021.

MV Commercial provides sales and leasing for commercial vehicles, and has become one of the biggest national suppliers of specialist loader cranes. Founded in 2001, last year the business was named the UK Independent Dealer of the Year 2020.

Steven Cairns Managing Director for MV Commercial: “This deal is testament to the excellent working relationship we have with the team at Hiab. MV Commercial has one of the UK’s best fleets of ready to go specialist crane units with annual specialist truck supply in the hundreds of units, so it is vital for our business model that we maintain a good level of high-quality equipment ready to meet our customers’ needs. This deal will grow our industry leading position and expand our fleet with high-quality equipment ready to meet our customers’ needs.

“Partnering with Hiab allows us to offer our customers top end premium equipment that we can all rely on, and the service support packages give our customers extra peace of mind wherever they are in the UK.”

Ian Mitchell, Director, Sales & Services, UK & Ireland: “Working closely with MV Commercial to develop a strategic partnership has been instrumental in our UK-wide growth plans. I expect there will be greater interest in the rental sector for truck mounted cranes as businesses recover from the impact of COVID-19 and Brexit, so we’re proud to be partnering with one the UK’s leading leasing companies to give businesses greater choice.”

Currently 60% of the cranes are contracted to be installed at Hiab’s own installation sites in the UK. MV Commercial and its customers can receive after-sales service from Hiab’s extensive service network in the UK and Ireland throughout the entire equipment lifecycle.

“This is a significant deal for Hiab, which will generate an ongoing pipeline of work for us from parts, service and repairs for up to ten years,” adds Ian Mitchell.

HiConnect enhances the productivity of Hiab customer’s businesses through connected Hiab equipment. The technology provides real-time insights into equipment utilisation, operation and condition. This data can be used to actively optimise performance, safety and avoid unnecessary downtime. Web-based dashboards with clear and simple overviews provide status monitoring, service planning and help improve the operation of each unit and operator.


Further information:

Ian Mitchell, Director, Sales & Services, UK & Ireland, Hiab, m: +44 7967 337 436, ian.mitchell@hiab.com 

Nils Gjerstad, Senior Communication Manager, Hiab, m: +46 706 005 288, nils.gjerstad@hiab.com


About Hiab 

Hiab is the world's leading provider of on-road load handling equipment, intelligent services, smart and connected solutions. Hiab’s around 3,400 employees worldwide work passionately for Hiab to be the number one partner and preferred load handling solution provider to its customers. As the industry pioneer and with a proud 75 year history, Hiab is committed to inspire and shape the future of intelligent load handling.

Hiab's class-leading load handling equipment includes HIAB, EFFER and ARGOS loader cranes, LOGLIFT and JONSERED forestry and recycling cranes, MOFFETT and PRINCETON truck mounted forklifts, MULTILIFT skiploaders and hooklifts, and tail lifts under the ZEPRO, DEL, and WALTCO brands. Hiab ProCare service, the award-winning HiVision crane operating system, or the HiConnect platform demonstrate Hiab’s constant drive to provide intelligent services and smart solutions that add value to its customers. www.hiab.com

Hiab is part of Cargotec Corporation. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion, and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com

