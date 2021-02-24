Study Finds 50% of SMBs Have Experienced a Website Breach And 40% Are Being Attacked Monthly

ROSELAND, N.J., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Preventing website attacks isn't always top of mind for small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs), despite the critical role security plays in their success. A new study by Sectigo, the "State of Website Security and Threat Report," reveals that 20% of SMBs have experienced a breach in the past year alone, even though nearly three-fourths believe their companies are mitigating risks effectively. The new report details this perception gap, along with methods and frequency of SMB website attacks, the impact of breaches, security technologies in use, and expected website security spending for 2021.

In its inaugural State of Website Security and Threat Report, Sectigo surveyed more than 1,100 website security decision makers at SMBs and found that a significant number of businesses do not feel they are vulnerable to online threats, with 48% of respondents indicating that their business is "too small to be the target" of an attack.

Perception Battles with Reality

Half (50%) of SMBs surveyed have experienced a website breach at some point, with 20% reporting a breach in the last 12 months. Yet nearly half perceive their business as too small to be the target of a cyberattack, and 73% believe they are effectively mitigating risks.

More than 40% report a range of attacks targeting their website on a monthly or more frequent basis, with malware injection, data breaches, and brute force login attempts leading the list of attack vectors.

The majority of SMBs surveyed don't believe they are vulnerable to online threats unless they have recently experienced an attack. Fifty-eight percent of SMBs who have recently experienced a breach feel their business is "vulnerable" or "very vulnerable," compared to 30% of those who have not recently had a breach considering their business to be "vulnerable" or "very vulnerable."

Lost Revenues, Customers, Time, and IP

Of the SMB survey respondents who experienced a breach in the past year, only 3% reported "no impact" to their business due to the breach. Twenty-eight percent reported "severe" or "very severe" consequences stemming from a cyberattack—with 60% experiencing a website outage and more than a third incurring revenue loss.