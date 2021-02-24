 

Andrejs Liberts appointed as the member of the board of JSC “Grindeks”

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 09:40  |  41   |   |   

Andrejs Liberts appointed as the member of the board of JSC “Grindeks”

JSC “Grindeks” informs, that based on decision of JSC “Grindeks” council, Andrejs Liberts has been appointed as the member of JSC “Grindeks” board.

A.Liberts was born in 1985, he has proven himself in pharmaceutical industry as a strong business development and sales professional. At the moment, he uses his professional skills and experience as the Commercial Director of JSC “Grindeks”, he is responsible for successful marketing, sales and logistics. He had previously succesfuly developed the business organization of JSC “Grindeks” subsidary company JSC “Kalceks”.

Earlier in his carrer he has been the Head of Good Manufacturing Practices assurance division, A. Liberts has also been the Head of the Quality Control Laboratory Stability research group and has worked in other important positions in the field of quality assurance.

A.Liberts has been working for “Grindeks” Group since 2007.

A.Liberts has graduated from the University of Latvia – Faculty of Business, Management and Economics, obtaining a master's degree in business management and the Faculty of Chemistry, obtaining a master’s degree in chemistry.

The Chairman of the Board Juris Hmelnickis and the member of the Board and Financial director Janis Romanovskis will continue their work in the Board of JSC “Grindeks”.

About “Grindeks” Group

“Grindeks” is an international pharmaceutical Group, and its main activities are research, development, production and sale of original products, generic medicines and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The “Grindeks” Group consists of JSC “Grindeks” and its companies: JSC “Kalceks” in Latvia, JSC “Tallinn Pharmaceutical Plant” in Estonia, “HBM Pharma” s.r.o. in Slovakia, LLC “Grindeks Rus” in Russia and LLC “Namu Apsaimniekosanas projekti” in Latvia. Representative offices have been opened in 11 countries.

The main therapeutic groups of “Grindeks” are cardiovascular, central nervous system, anti-cancer and diabetes medicines. “Kalceks” specializes in medicines for the hospital segment. The product range consists of the original products Mildronate (meldonium) and Ftorafur (tegafur), generics as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients.

In 2020 the Group exported its products to 93 countries. Major “Grindeks” markets are the European Union countries, Russia and other CIS countries, Israel, Canada and the USA.

Contacts:

Laila Klavina, JSC „Grindeks” Head of Communication Department
Phone: +37167083370, +37129256012
E-mail: laila.klavina@grindeks.lv

www.grindeks.eu




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Andrejs Liberts appointed as the member of the board of JSC “Grindeks” Andrejs Liberts appointed as the member of the board of JSC “Grindeks” JSC “Grindeks” informs, that based on decision of JSC “Grindeks” council, Andrejs Liberts has been appointed as the member of JSC “Grindeks” board. A.Liberts was born in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
POET Technologies Targets New Markets for Co-Packaged Optics and Optical Sensing Applications with ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Exceeds $100,000 Daily Revenue Threshold
Early Warning Disclosure: Acquisition of Securities of Blockchain Foundry
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
3D Systems Announces Delay of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ...
WISeKey launches WISe.Social, a new Authenticated and Trusted Social Network, exclusive to WISeID ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
Delisting of AS „Grindeks” shares from the Baltic Main list
09.02.21
On exclusion of shares from the regulated market
26.01.21
Information about refusal to repurchase the final shares of JSC “Grindeks”
26.01.21
Information regarding acquisition of a major holding
25.01.21
Information regarding the results of mandatory redemption of shares