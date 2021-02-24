Swedish state finances are strengthened as Riksbank repays loans

The recovery of the Swedish economy continues, after a temporary dip during the beginning of the year, thereby gradually strengthening central government finances. But other factors also have a major impact on the budget this year and in 2022. The pandemic remains at the forefront of the development, with fiscal policy measures increasing expenditure. At the same time, the budget balance gets a boost when the Riksbank repays foreign currency loans raised by the Debt Office.

After the coronavirus pandemic led to a budget deficit of SEK 221 billion last year, the Swedish National Debt Office’s new forecast shows a deficit of SEK 63 billion this year and a surplus of SEK 30 billion in 2022. The strengthening of the budget balance is driven by the Riksbank repaying loans raised by the Debt Office for the foreign exchange reserves, as well as by the economic recovery. However, this is largely counteracted by the costs of both new and extended fiscal policy measures.