 

Swedish state finances are strengthened as Riksbank repays loans

Swedish state finances are strengthened as Riksbank repays loans

The recovery of the Swedish economy continues, after a temporary dip during the beginning of the year, thereby gradually strengthening central government finances. But other factors also have a major impact on the budget this year and in 2022. The pandemic remains at the forefront of the development, with fiscal policy measures increasing expenditure. At the same time, the budget balance gets a boost when the Riksbank repays foreign currency loans raised by the Debt Office.

After the coronavirus pandemic led to a budget deficit of SEK 221 billion last year, the Swedish National Debt Office’s new forecast shows a deficit of SEK 63 billion this year and a surplus of SEK 30 billion in 2022. The strengthening of the budget balance is driven by the Riksbank repaying loans raised by the Debt Office for the foreign exchange reserves, as well as by the economic recovery. However, this is largely counteracted by the costs of both new and extended fiscal policy measures.

“We have not made it through the pandemic yet. In terms of the Swedish economy, we are seeing positive signs even if the improvement is relatively slow,” says Hans Lindblad, Director General of the Debt Office.

Forecast for Swedish economy and central government finances       
Previous forecast (Oct ’20) in parentheses    2020 outcome 2021 2022
GDP growth (%) -2.8* (-3.5) 2.4 (3.8) 4.0 (3.4)
Unemployment (% of labour force) 8.3 8.6 (9.2) 7.5 (8.2)
Budget balance (SEK billion) -221 -63 (-80) 30 (-25)
Central government net lending (SEK billion) -169 -140 (-114) -47 (-13)
Central government net lending (% of GDP) -3.4* (-3.8) -2.7 (-2.2) -0.9 (-0.2)
Central government debt (SEK billion) 1,280 1,348 (1,408) 1,324 (1,436)
Central government debt (% of GDP) 26* (27) 26 (27) 25 (26)
Maastricht debt (% of GDP) 40* (40) 40 (41) 38 (41)

* The outcome for GDP in 2020 is not available. The figure refers to the Debt Office’s most recent forecast (February 2021).

