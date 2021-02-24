 

Nokia selected by Globe Telecom to rollout 5G in the Philippines in three-year deal

Nokia selected by Globe Telecom to rollout 5G in the Philippines in three-year deal

  • Supports network modernization and 5G rollout plan in key geographic areas
  • Nokia to supply its AirScale portfolio for superior connectivity experiences  

24 February 2021

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has been selected by Globe Telecom in a three-year deal to upgrade its existing 4G network, as well as expand the geographical reach of its 5G network at over 1,000 sites in the Philippines. The deployment will cover the second and third largest islands of Mindanao and Visayas and will begin in Q2 2021 with completion expected in 2023.

Under the terms of the agreement, Nokia will provide equipment and services from its comprehensive 5G AirScale portfolio to build out the Radio Access Network (RAN), including base stations and other radio access products. Globe Telecom will also use Nokia’s high-capacity AirScale massive MIMO Adaptive Antenna solution, which utilizes the latest 64TR radios, to boost coverage and performance.

Utilizing the new 3.5GHz spectrum band for dense urban coverage, Globe Telecom will be able to provide end-users with high peak speeds typical on 5G network. The deal will also see the expansion of the existing FDD/TDD LTE network infrastructure. These solutions will enable Globe Telecom to roll out 5G services across the two major islands of the Philippines and offer customers superior speeds, capacity, and lower latencies while reducing complexity.

Nokia will provide its NetAct solution for network management and seamless daily network operations as well as deliver digital design and deployment and optimization and technical support services.

Nokia is an existing partner of Globe Telecom and provides a wide range of solutions including wireless, IP, optical, and fixed network products, and services.

Ernest Cu, President and CEO, Globe Telecom, said: “We’re pleased to continue our partnership with Nokia to deliver compelling 5G experiences to our customers. We are going full steam ahead in delivering 5G in more areas, as this technology brings us closer to our goal of providing #1stWorldNetwork in the Philippines.” 

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks, Nokia, commented: “It’s exciting to be part of this project to deliver 5G services to citizens across the Philippines and see our industry-leading 5G RAN solutions underpin the network. The expanded and upgraded 5G network will deliver exciting new solutions to even more people and businesses and our technology will play a fundamental role in delivering these compelling connectivity experiences.”

About Nokia
We create the critical networks and technologies to bring together the world’s intelligence, across businesses, cities, supply chains and societies.

With our commitment to innovation and technology leadership, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we deliver networks at the limits of science across mobile, infrastructure, cloud, and enabling technologies.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities we need for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia and @NokiaNAM.

