 

PrimeStone Capital - Letter to the Board of Directors of Mears Group plc

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
24.02.2021, 10:15  |  34   |   |   

London (ots/PRNewswire) - PrimeStone Capital LLP, a shareholder with a c.12.3%
holding in Mears Group plc, has sent a public letter to the Board of Directors
of the Company asking it to organize a competitive sale process to take the
Company private.

You can find the letter here: http://www.primestonecapital.com/MER

For more information on PrimeStone Capital LLP:
http://www.primestonecapital.com/

For media enquiries, please contact Greenbrook: PrimeStone@greenbrookpr.com,
02079522000

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/149527/4846551
OTS: PrimeStone Capital
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PrimeStone Capital - Letter to the Board of Directors of Mears Group plc PrimeStone Capital LLP, a shareholder with a c.12.3% holding in Mears Group plc, has sent a public letter to the Board of Directors of the Company asking it to organize a competitive sale process to take the Company private. You can find the letter …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sterbefallzahlen in der 6. Kalenderwoche 2021 im Bereich des Durchschnitts der Vorjahre / ...
Vantik und Mastercard erleichtern Altersvorsorge mit neuer Debitkarte
Verlorene Jahre, Kommentar zur privaten Altersvorsorge in Deutschland von Silke Stoltenberg
Triple für die Nutzhanfindustrie: Gute Aussichten für CBD und Hanf in Kosmetik und Lebensmitteln
2N stellt eine neue Zugangskontrolltechnologie vor, die sicherer und doppelt so schnell ist wie ...
EVG Klaus-Dieter Hommel: GDL hat sich völlig verzockt und geht nun mit DB auf Kuschelkurs
Arvato Supply Chain Solutions grows in China / New customers acquired at four locations (FOTO)
Fachhändler küren JobRad zum Branchensieger
Hopium bestätigt, dass sein Wasserstoff-Limousinen-Prototyp im Juni 2021 kommt
Dynamic Yield steigert eCommerce-Verkäufe mit Deep Learning-basierten Listing-Pages
Titel
Rückrufe für Audi 3,0 TDI im Abgasskandal: Manipulationssoftware im V6-Motor entdeckt (FOTO)
Paare ohne Trauschein: Wer erbt, wenn ich nicht verheiratet bin?
Wirtschaftsmagazin CAPITAL: Britischer Starinvestor warnt vor Börsenblase (FOTO)
"AlixPartners Automotive-Electrification-Index Q4/2020 und Gesamtüberblick 2020": Der E-Riese erwacht - deutsche OEMs beim Verkauf von Elektrofahrzeugen auf der Überholspur ...
Studie zeigt: Aktuelles Grenzeinkaufsverbot verändert Einkaufsverhalten der Schweizer langfristig
Mehr Komfort, weniger CO2-Emissionen: Neues 7-Gang-Automatikgetriebe für EcoBoost-Mild Hybrid-Antriebsstrang (FOTO)
Sartorius blickt auf ein sehr erfolgreiches Jahr 2020 zurück und erwartet weiteres starkes ...
Signia revolutioniert Design von Hörgeräten: Hörgeräte sehen aus wie Hearables (FOTO)
In Deutschland ist die Größe bei 2 von 3 Wohnungen falsch berechnet / wohnrechner.online ...
Sterbefallzahlen in der 6. Kalenderwoche 2021 im Bereich des Durchschnitts der Vorjahre / ...
Titel
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Heizkosten: Heizen mit Gas wurde kaum günstiger, Heizölkosten stark gesunken (FOTO)
Wenig Bewegung am Kraftstoffmarkt / Benzin geringfügig teurer, Diesel etwas günstiger / ADAC: Super E10 um fünf Cent billiger als Super und verursacht weniger CO2 (FOTO)
Rückrufe für Audi 3,0 TDI im Abgasskandal: Manipulationssoftware im V6-Motor entdeckt (FOTO)
70 Prozent der Führungskräfte und Finanzexperten haben kein Vertrauen in Daten, die ...
Greenpeace-Recherche: VW umgeht EU-Strafzahlungen für klimaschädliche Autos durch taktische Zulassungen / Statt ...
Experten erwarten "Computer mit heute noch unvorstellbarer Leistungsfähigkeit" vor ...
Staatsminister für Europa: Russischer Impfstoff ist willkommen (FOTO)
Gold in Zeiten der Bubble, ein Marktkommentar von Dieter Kuckelkorn zum Goldpreis
Paare ohne Trauschein: Wer erbt, wenn ich nicht verheiratet bin?
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:53 Uhr
Österreichischer Verband Financial Planners ernennt neues Vorstandsmitglied
10:52 Uhr
EU-Offenlegungsverordnung ESG: Die neue Offenheit
10:47 Uhr
Covid-19 & Frontier Markets: Wie haben lokale Notenbanken reagiert?
10:45 Uhr
KfW Konjunkturkompass: Trotz zweiter Corona-Welle weiter gute Aussichten auf Erholung in diesem Jahr
10:45 Uhr
Crowdfunding im boomenden Bio-Markt: Landhaus Teigwaren Müller mit nachhaltigster Verpackung für Pasta - Graspapier von eigenen Feldern - Sternekoch Alexander Wulf kocht für "der BioMüller" (FOTO)
10:45 Uhr
Behavioral Banking: Erkenntnisse aus der Verhaltensforschung helfen beim rationalen Umgang mit den privaten Finanzen / Kunden und Banken profitieren gleichermaßen
10:42 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Immobilienpreise stützen Gewinn von Projektentwickler Instone
10:42 Uhr
NRW-Polizei tauscht 400 000 Masken aus - mögliche Produktionsfehler
10:41 Uhr
Klaus Vehns übernimmt Aufgaben von Marc Schäfer bei Rabobank Deutschland
10:40 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Aareal Bank erwartet nach Verlustjahr wieder klar schwarze Zahlen