PrimeStone Capital - Letter to the Board of Directors of Mears Group plc
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 24.02.2021, 10:15 | 34 | 0 |
London (ots/PRNewswire) - PrimeStone Capital LLP, a shareholder with a c.12.3%
holding in Mears Group plc, has sent a public letter to the Board of Directors
of the Company asking it to organize a competitive sale process to take the
Company private.
You can find the letter here: http://www.primestonecapital.com/MER
For more information on PrimeStone Capital LLP:
http://www.primestonecapital.com/
For media enquiries, please contact Greenbrook: PrimeStone@greenbrookpr.com,
02079522000
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/149527/4846551
OTS: PrimeStone Capital
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/149527/4846551
OTS: PrimeStone Capital
