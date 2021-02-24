PrimeStone Capital - Letter to the Board of Directors of Mears Group plc Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 24.02.2021, 10:15 | 34 | 0 | 0 24.02.2021, 10:15 | London (ots/PRNewswire) - PrimeStone Capital LLP, a shareholder with a c.12.3%

holding in Mears Group plc, has sent a public letter to the Board of Directors

of the Company asking it to organize a competitive sale process to take the

Company private.



You can find the letter here: http://www.primestonecapital.com/MER



For more information on PrimeStone Capital LLP:

http://www.primestonecapital.com/



For media enquiries, please contact Greenbrook: PrimeStone@greenbrookpr.com,

02079522000



