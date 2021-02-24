 

DGAP-News q.beyond boosts cybersecurity services by forging partnership with Northwave

q.beyond boosts cybersecurity services by forging partnership with Northwave

q.beyond boosts cybersecurity services by forging partnership with Northwave

- Specialists in cyber defence, forensics and security management
- Partnership builds on experience gained in joint projects
- Pragmatic solutions for cyber protection to medium-sized companies

Cologne/Utrecht, 24 February 2021 - q.beyond AG is further extending its expertise in the field of cybersecurity by forging a new partnership with the security specialist Northwave. The partnership aims to provide medium-sized companies with proven defence mechanisms, particularly during the acute phase of a potential cyberattack. Northwave is a specialist in this field, as well as in areas including forensics, i.e. the investigation of cyberattacks.

Based in Utrecht (Netherlands), the company is currently one of Europe's 1,000 fastest-growing companies according to the Financial Times (FT 1000). Just like q.beyond, Northwave offers its services mainly to medium-sized customers. According to market researchers at Lünendonk, q.beyond is one of the top 10 leading IT service providers in Germany.

Security experts as independent third parties

"Cybersecurity has become a highly sensitive and business-critical factor for companies of all sizes", explains Thies Rixen, a member of the management at q.beyond. "The challenges in this area are permanently growing. For German SMEs, we have a comprehensive range of services at the ready, and will now be extending these with resources from Northwave."

Shared focus on SME customers

The partnership between q.beyond and Northwave follows on from joint projects already successfully completed by the two companies. "Germany is a key country in our mission to protect Europe's SME against increasing threats of cyber crime and digital espionage", comments Marc de Jong Luneau, Northwave's VP and CCO. "q.beyond is a leading IT service provider to medium-sized companies in Germany, so we are very much looking forward to the partnership and to service clients together", says Eileen Walther, Country Manager Germany at Northwave.

