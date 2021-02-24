DGAP-News: MIG Verwaltungs AG / Key word(s): Investment Creative Balloons closes €15 million growth financing and appoints Frank Gehres as CEO 24.02.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Medical technology specialist will use financing to launch its lead product on the global market and to further develop its product pipeline.

With Wellington Partners, MIG Fonds and Salvia, Creative Balloons obtains investment from three leading German venture capitalists.

Frank Gehres, an experienced executive with expertise in medical technology industry, sales and marketing, joins as CEO.

Munich and Waghäusel, February 24, 2021

Creative Balloons GmbH, Waghäusel near Heidelberg, a specialist in medical technology, announces the successful completion of a €15 million growth financing, involving three leading German venture capitalists - Wellington Partners, MIG Fonds and Salvia.

For thirteen years, Creative Balloons has been researching and developing ultra-thin polyurethane (PUR) balloons for medical device applications, namely catheter manufacturing. These PUR balloons provide a unique combination of mechanical durability, shape retention, maximum seal ability and patient comfort - ideal for building an entire portfolio of high-performance catheters. Creative Balloons addresses a high unmet medical need, particularly in intensive care units, which have been heavily burdened during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company's innovative technology improves patient care with greater comfort, provides medical benefits, improves hygiene and significantly reduces the workload of nursing staff. Creative Balloons' lead product, hyghtec(R), is already marketed in Germany and successfully used in the treatment of intensive care patients for fecal management.