 

Advance America to Offer Western Union Global P2P Payments

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 10:00  |  37   |   |   

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, today announced that it has signed a multi-year agreement with Advance America, a leading provider of consumer financial services including in-person and online loans, to offer Western Union’s global digital and retail person-to-person (P2P) payments, bill pay and money order services.

Advance America’s online portal and retail infrastructure will connect with Western Union’s platform capabilities and with it gain access to a leading global financial network bridging more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies. Online services will enable customers to access services 24/7; while retail services at 1400 Advance America locations will provide customers with the choice to stage the transaction online and pay in-person or conduct the entire transaction at store.

By using Western Union, Advance America’s customers will have the option of their money transfer being paid into billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets, and cards across 120 countries, or over half a million retail locations in over 200 countries and territoriesi. Within the U.S., funds may be paid into U.S. bank accounts or picked up from more than 54,000 Western Union locations coast-to-coast. Western Union services at Advance America are planned to go live in mid-2021.

Jean Claude Farah, President, Global Network at Western Union, said, “Our companies share a common purpose, enabling millions of financial connections for our customers. Together, we are enhancing our domestic and international money transfer services to include more convenience, with digital services and a streamlined retail customer experience.”

Matt Brown, Head of National Accounts, Western Union Global Network, Americas, said, “We welcome Advance America and commit to bringing the best of our capabilities—expertise, scale and a sophisticated platform that moves currencies across borders—to serve Advance America’s customers in the manner that is most convenient to them.”

Mickey Durkin, SVP Digital Marketing & Product at Advance America, said, “Our goal, just like our company name, is focused on advancing opportunity for our customers and in the process ensuring they have access to the best services founded on trust, convenience, and value. Our agreement with a global leader, Western Union, furthers this vision.”

Durkin added, “By integrating Western Union services within our online and retail interfaces, we are giving our customers access to speed, reliability, channel choice, and local access to send money globally.”

WU-G

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union’s platform provides seamless cross-border flows, and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies. We connect businesses, financial institutions, governments, and consumers through one of the world’s widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets, and cards, and over half a million retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

About Advance America:

At Advance America, we believe in better. We believe that setbacks are just opportunities for epic comebacks, and we want to help make those comebacks happen. That’s why for the past 20+ years, Advance America has worked to become one of the nation’s leading providers of consumer financial services, with online lending and over 1,400 locations nationwide. At Advance America, we believe that our customers are more than a transaction, and we know that with a little bit of help, they can keep going today and look forward to tomorrow. We’re here to help. Wherever here is. With convenient locations nationwide and 24/7 online loan services, we will meet you where you are, not the other way around. Advance America is a proud community lender that services thousands of individuals locally and online. We offer various personalized financial solutions to fit your specific needs. For more information, visit www.advanceamerica.net.

i As of February 10, 2021



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Advance America to Offer Western Union Global P2P Payments The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, today announced that it has signed a multi-year agreement with Advance America, a leading provider of consumer financial services including …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang ...
Daimler Truck AG and Cummins Inc. Announce Global Plan for Medium Duty Commercial Vehicle Engines
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ebix, Inc.
Announced Sale of Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds’ Advisor and Subadvisors
Robbins LLP: SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Arconic Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 and Full Year 2020 Results
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Pfizer’s Application for TicoVac (Tick-borne Encephalitis ...
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
Western Union to Present at the KBW Fintech Payments Conference on February 23rd
10.02.21
Western Union Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
05.02.21
Western Union to Present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference on February 11th
30.01.21
Der Rücküberweisungseffekt: Global Citizens werden zu wirtschaftlichen Erstversorgern der Entwicklungsländer
28.01.21
Western Union ist im Bloomberg Geschlechtergleichstellungsindex für 2021 gelistet
28.01.21
Western Union to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on February 10, 2021
27.01.21
Western Union Recognized with Inclusion in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
27.01.21
The Remittance Effect: Global Citizens Emerge as Economic First Responders of the Developing World