 

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Closes 29 Lots for $4,338,300 in Sacramento Metro Market’s Darkhorse Golf Course Community

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 10:00  |  39   |   |   

Gig Harbor, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (“Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes,” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ:HCDI), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced that it has closed on 29 developed lots for $4,338,300, bringing its total to 65 in the Darkhorse Golf Course community 50 miles northeast of Sacramento in Auburn, California.  

The Darkhorse Golf Course lots average a half-acre in size and provide scenic views of the beautiful four-star rated course and hill country setting.  Harbor Custom Homes anticipates commencing construction of 4- and 5-bedroom luxury homes priced from $900,000 to $1,200,000 beginning in the second quarter of 2021. 

“I am very pleased with our acquisition team’s rapid execution on accumulating the Darkhorse lots. Housing inventory is extremely limited within the community and at this time there are no available newly constructed homes listed for sale in Darkhorse. Growing our footprint in the Sacramento metro marketplace is a significant accomplishment for the Company. Urban flight from the Bay Area and Silicon Valley to the less populated bedroom communities like Auburn provides for a steady stream of move up and luxury buyers that significantly reduce inventory levels in these areas causing home prices to increase,” stated Sterling Griffin, President and CEO of Harbor Custom Development, Inc.

About Harbor Custom Development, Inc.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. is a real estate development company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, and sales of various residential projects in Western Washington’s Puget Sound region, Sacramento, California and Austin, Texas. Harbor has active or recently sold-out residential communities in Gig Harbor, Bremerton, Silverdale, Bainbridge Island, and Allyn in the state of Washington. In addition, Harbor has acquired land and will begin constructing homes in the two new markets of the Dark Horse Golf Course community 50 miles northeast of Sacramento, California, and established subdivisions approximately 22 miles from Austin, located in Driftwood and Dripping Springs, Texas beginning in the second quarter of 2021.  Harbor Custom Development’s business strategy is to acquire and develop land strategically based on an understanding of population growth patterns, entitlement restrictions, infrastructure development, and geo-economic forces.  Harbor focuses on real estate within target markets with convenient access to metropolitan areas that are generally characterized by diverse economic and employment bases and increasing populations.  For more information on Harbor Custom Development, Inc., please visit www.harborcustomdev.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws.  Words such as “may,” “might,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions.  While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release.  These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Thus, actual results could be materially different.  The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. 





CONTACT: Investor Relations
Hanover International
IR@harborcustomdev.com
866-744-0974



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Closes 29 Lots for $4,338,300 in Sacramento Metro Market’s Darkhorse Golf Course Community Gig Harbor, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (“Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes,” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ:HCDI), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Early Warning Disclosure: Acquisition of Securities of Blockchain Foundry
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Exceeds $100,000 Daily Revenue Threshold
POET Technologies Targets New Markets for Co-Packaged Optics and Optical Sensing Applications with ...
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
3D Systems Announces Delay of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ...
WISeKey launches WISe.Social, a new Authenticated and Trusted Social Network, exclusive to WISeID ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Sell 99 Lots in Soundview Estates to Lennar for $7,920,000
04.02.21
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Closes on 36 Lots in the Sacramento Metro Market
26.01.21
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Increases Footprint in Sacramento Metro Housing Market