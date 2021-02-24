Olainfarm invites to Fourth Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Webinar

Webinar will be hosted by the Chairman of Management Board Jeroen Weites and member of the management board Zane Kotāne. The presentation will be held in English.

JSC Olainfarm invites shareholders, investors, mass media representatives and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar scheduled on March 2, 2020 at 04:00 PM (EET). To join the webinar please follow the instructions below.

During the webinar JSC Olainfarm representatives will inform about the recent performance of the company and financial results of fourth quarter of 2020 and 12 months of 2020.

After the presentation investors are welcome to ask questions. Due to the limited webinar time please send in your questions until March 1 to e-mail: marta.muizniece@nasdaq.com .

What is a webinar?

Webinar is a virtual conference, during which company’s representative gives information about the company, its activities and future plans. Webinar allows interactive communication and provides an opportunity to ask questions and get answers directly from the company.

How to join the webinar?

All you need is a computer with internet connection and headphones.

To join the webinar, we invite you to register via https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8963245590784457998

You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions to join webinar successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the system application on your computer which will take only few seconds.

Join the webinar and be the first one to hear the news!



JSC Olainfarm, a part of Olainfarm Group, is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the Baltic States offering high quality medicine and chemical pharmaceutical products. The Group’s business strategy “FORWARD” highlights the company’s main vision – to become one of the TOP10 Central and Eastern European manufacturing companies by 2025.

With nearly 50 years of expertise, Olainfarm Group delivers sustainable healthcare products and services with added value to patients in more than 50 countries all over the world via its key subsidiaries – pharmaceutical company JSC Olainfarm, food supplement & medical device provider Silvanols, elastic & compression material producer Tonus Elast, pharmacy chain Latvijas Aptieka and healthcare & diagnostics centres DiaMed & OlainMed.