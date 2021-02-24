 

Landsbankinn hf. Tender offer results

Landsbankinn hf. announced today the results of a tender offer published on 16 February 2021 where holders of its EUR 500,000,000 1.625 per cent. notes due 2021 (ISIN: XS1490640288) (of which EUR 200,000,000 is outstanding) were invited to tender their notes for purchase by the bank against a cash payment. The tender offer was subject to the terms and conditions outlined in the tender offer memorandum dated 16 February 2021.

The bank received valid tenders of EUR 47,598,000 which were all accepted.

Further information on the tender offer results is available in the announcement made public on Euronext Dublin (www.ise.ie) where the bonds are listed.




