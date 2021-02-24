Close of Offer to further applications

The Board of ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the offer for subscription to raise up to £20 million (with an over allotment facility of up to a further £10 million) which opened on 3 December 2020 (the "Offer") has received applications for approximately £20 million and has now closed to further applications. The Company reserves the right to re-open the Offer for applications and utilise the over-allotment facility at any time up to 19 November 2021, or an earlier date if fully subscribed before then.

Allotments in respect of valid applications received prior to the Offer closing and not previously allotted are expected to take place shortly (and, if required, on any additional date prior to 5 April 2021 on which the Directors decide) for applications in respect of the current tax year, and on or around 6 April 2021 (and any other dates after the 6 April 2021 which the Directors decide) for applications in respect of the 2021/2022 tax year. Dealings in such shares is expected to commence within 10 business days following allotment.

For further information please contact:

Shane Elliott on 020 7845 7820

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820