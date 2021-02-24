 

Trov Mobility Partners with Zoom EV to Right-Size Coverage For Their New EV Car Share Program

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 11:00  |  30   |   |   

Trov Mobility's context-based insurance program ensures that vehicles on Zoom EV's car sharing platform are fully covered, cost-effectively reducing risk for owners and renters.

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trov (www.trov.com), a global leader in embedded insurance technology, today announces the continuation of the company's expansion in the United Kingdom through a new partnership with Zoom EV (www.zoom-ev.com), a British e-mobility brand with an innovative approach to car sharing.

Trov Logo

Zoom EV's new car share service will allow auto-dealer networks across the U.K. to showcase the benefits of EV ownership while also facilitating the monetisation of idle vehicles. Their technology enables dealerships to offer their inventory to interested, vetted individuals on a variable-term basis.

With the help of Trov's Mobility Insurance Platform powering a bespoke context-based commercial insurance program, managed by UK Insurance Business Solutions under the NIG brand within the Direct Line Group, vehicles on the Zoom EV car share platform are fully covered while in use - reducing the risk for both the dealership and the renter while also providing cost-efficient coverage.

"The team at Zoom EV are experienced, innovative and truly inspiring and we're delighted to match those qualities by developing a unique insurance programme that links the Trov technology with the ZoomEV operational platform. At the same time, it has been a pleasure to support them as they do their part to fight climate change by encouraging EV use and adoption across the nation" comments Ed Axon, Global Head of BD at Trov.

"We're excited to work with Trov to offer insurance to our EV sharing community. By reducing the risk for our users, we're eliminating yet another barrier to entry for EV adoption and taking a step towards a more sustainable future for travel in the UK," said Greg Fairbotham, CEO & Founder of Zoom EV.

ABOUT TROV:
Trov is a global leader in embedded insurance for digital brands and new mobility services. Its Mobility Insurance Platform combines powerful software with flexible insurance products to solve the complex risk management challenges facing companies in emerging mobility and gig work. In addition to ZoomEV, Trov's customers include global enterprises such as Waymo (an Alphabet Company), PSA NA Car Sharing Solutions, Hyundai, Lloyds Banking Group, Sompo, and Suncorp, amongst many others.

Founded in 2012 by serial tech entrepreneur Scott Walchek, Trov is backed by leading VC's and strategic partners. The company is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and maintains offices in New York and London. For more information, please visit our website.

ABOUT ZOOM EV:
Zoom EV are a leading electric mobility-as-a-service provider in the UK with services that enable customers to get access to the essential services they need to run EVs and save money and enabling the flexible use of electric vehicles via their platform. Zoom EV's customers include Jardine Motors Group, Hendy Group, Lloyds Banking Group, and Cinch amongst others.

Zoom EV was founded by Greg Fairbotham in 2018 to play a leading role in the drive towards electric vehicles and the flexible use of such vehicles. The company also contributes 10% of its profits towards initiatives that remove plastics from our oceans.

For media inquiries please contact Deliberate PR

James Lloyd
james@deliberate-pr.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1122445/Trov_Logo_Logo.jpg

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trov Mobility Partners with Zoom EV to Right-Size Coverage For Their New EV Car Share Program Trov Mobility's context-based insurance program ensures that vehicles on Zoom EV's car sharing platform are fully covered, cost-effectively reducing risk for owners and renters. LONDON, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trov (www.trov.com), a global …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Oncolytics Biotech Reports Preclinical Data Demonstrating the Synergistic Anti-cancer Activity of ...
Plastic Health Channel: Microplastics in textiles may damage lung cells - extra risk with COVID-19, experts warn
UK Google Premier Partner Digital Marketing Agency Clubbish ready to launch franchise in April 2021
At 18.56 % CAGR, eVTOL Aircraft Market Size Is Expected to Grow at a Fast Pace, says Brandessence ...
Everpeaks(R) Launches Integrated Logistics Platform, Enabling Global Brands To Penetrate Southeast ...
Rolls Royce Lovers, Exclusive News: The new 2021 Rolls Royce Phantom Private Limo is now available for order: Unique, Beauty, Extra ...
Lithium Prices Soar As Tech Giants Fight For Supply
Asphalt Additives Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 3.7 Billion in 2026, Says ...
Titel
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health ...
Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
XM Cyber Reports Strong 2021 Momentum Marked by Remarkable Growth and Key Leadership Appointments
Statement of Exchange Bondholder Group on Economic Policy in Argentina
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods