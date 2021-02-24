 

Thermometer Market Size Worth $2.34 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 8.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 11:05  |  46   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global thermometer market size is expected to reach USD 2.34 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028. An increase in the demand for accurate medical devices and the requirement of specific temperature conditions influence the market growth. The rising cases of medical ailments involving accurate measurement of body temperature for the treatment planning and requirement of specific temperature conditions in various industries are likely to heighten the demand for thermometers during the forecast period. The rise in health consciousness, coupled with an increase in healthcare expenditure, is also anticipated to fuel market growth further in the coming decade.

Grand View Research

Key suggestions from the report:

  • Based on product, mercury-free thermometers dominated the market with a share of 62.52% in 2020 and are expected to witness significant growth from 2021 to 2028. This can be attributed to the high adoption owing to cost-effectiveness, higher efficacy, and beep indication on temperature fluctuations
  • On the basis of application, the medical segment dominated the market with a share of 28.53% in 2020 owing to the high prevalence of diseases, which require body temperature assessment for the treatment planning
  • North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 34.45% in 2020 owing to the increasing incidences of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19 and Influenza, and the presence of well-established healthcare facilities in this region

Read 110 page research report with ToC on "Thermometer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Mercury-based, Mercury-free), By Application (Medical, Industrial, Food, Laboratory), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/thermometer-market 

The increasing prevalence of target diseases, such as malaria, dengue, typhoid, and swine flu, which cause fever, is anticipated to be a high-impact rendering driver of the market. Malaria is one of the most fatal diseases and is one of the leading causes of death globally. According to the World Malaria Report 2019, an estimated 229 million cases of malaria were observed in 2019 globally.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Thermometer Market Size Worth $2.34 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 8.5%: Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global thermometer market size is expected to reach USD 2.34 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028. An …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Oncolytics Biotech Reports Preclinical Data Demonstrating the Synergistic Anti-cancer Activity of ...
Plastic Health Channel: Microplastics in textiles may damage lung cells - extra risk with COVID-19, experts warn
UK Google Premier Partner Digital Marketing Agency Clubbish ready to launch franchise in April 2021
At 18.56 % CAGR, eVTOL Aircraft Market Size Is Expected to Grow at a Fast Pace, says Brandessence ...
Everpeaks(R) Launches Integrated Logistics Platform, Enabling Global Brands To Penetrate Southeast ...
Rolls Royce Lovers, Exclusive News: The new 2021 Rolls Royce Phantom Private Limo is now available for order: Unique, Beauty, Extra ...
Lithium Prices Soar As Tech Giants Fight For Supply
Asphalt Additives Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 3.7 Billion in 2026, Says ...
Titel
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health ...
Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
XM Cyber Reports Strong 2021 Momentum Marked by Remarkable Growth and Key Leadership Appointments
Statement of Exchange Bondholder Group on Economic Policy in Argentina
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods