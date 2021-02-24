SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global veterinary telehealth market size is expected to reach USD 417.1 million by 2028 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2021 to 2028. An increase in the adoption of telehealth services among pet owners coupled with the rising prevalence of animal diseases are the key contributors to market growth.