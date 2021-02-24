 

Ethisphere Announces Charoen Pokphand Group Company Limited as One of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies for the 1st Time

Recognition honors companies who prioritize values-based decisions within their business and their overall commitment to integrity. 

BANGKOK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charoen Pokphand Group Company Limited, or C.P. Group, a Thai-Based conglomerate, has been recognized as one of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, an organization that measures and advances the standards of ethical business practices. C.P. Group has been recognized for the first time, and is one of 7 honorees in the Food, Beverage & Agriculture industry. There are 135 companies honoured this year, with awardees panning 22 countries and 47 industries.

C.P. Group's businesses have prioritized the implementation of the Group's Corporate Governance Principles, in an effort to ensure that the Group's operations in every jurisdiction meet the highest levels of integrity and uphold the highest degree of accountability and transparency. These principles aim to empower the Group and its employees to deliver long-term value for all stakeholders for sustainable business growth and to be a responsible corporate citizen in every country the Group operates in.

"Integrity has been embedded into our DNA and is the foundation for our ethics since we were founded 100 years ago," said Suphachai Chearavanont, CEO of Charoen Pokphand Group. "Being recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies is a true honour, we're still on a journey and I am greatly appreciative of the collective efforts of all our employees."

"While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, we saw companies lead – above all other institutions – on earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a commitment to ethics and integrity," said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. "The World's Most Ethical Companies honorees continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the highest values and positively impacting the communities they serve. Congratulations to everyone at Charoen Pokphand Group Company Limited for earning the World's Most Ethical Companies designation."

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

This year, the process was streamlined and question set expanded to gauge how applicants are adapting and responding to the global health pandemic, environmental, social, and governance factors, safety, equity, and inclusion and social justice.

Honorees 

The full list of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Company

Charoen Pokphand Group Co., Ltd. serves as a parent company of C.P. Group. As a holding company, Charoen Pokphand Group Co., Ltd. holds shares of subsidiaries in Thailand and overseas. The Group operates across many industries ranging from industrial to service sectors, which are categorized into 8 Business Lines covering 14 Business Groups. Currently, the Group has investments in 21 countries and economies.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com. 

Media Contacts

Charoen Pokphand Group Media Contact

Mr. Viranon Futrakul
+662-858-6286
prcpgroup@cp.co.th

Ethisphere Media Contact
Clea Nabozny
clea.nabozny@ethisphere.com

