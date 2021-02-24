 

Opthea Finalizes Study Designs and Start-up Activities for Phase 3 Pivotal Clinical Trials of OPT-302 in Wet AMD

  • Following consultations with US FDA and EU EMA, two pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial designs are finalized to assess 2 mg OPT-302 administered 4-weekly or 8-weekly in combination with Lucentis (ShORe study) and Eylea (COAST study) standard of care
  • Internationally recognized retinal disease specialists, Prof Timothy Jackson and Dr Charles Wykoff, named Chief investigators for the ShORe and COAST trials, respectively. In addition, Dr Jason Slakter, founder of the Digital Angiography Reading Center (DARC) in New York, will contribute expertise in ocular imaging.

  • Opthea confirms planned initiation of Pivotal Phase 3 trials remains on-track for CY 1Q’21

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opthea Limited (ASX:OPT; Nasdaq: OPT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapy to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, today announces that it has finalized the protocol study designs and key start-up activities in readiness for the initiation of the Phase 3 ShORe and COAST pivotal clinical trials of OPT-302 in wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Finalization of the Phase 3 trial protocols follows productive consultations with the FDA, EMA and world-renowned Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) in wet AMD. The trial protocols have also been submitted to relevant regulatory agencies, institutional review boards and human research ethics committees.

Two global experts in the treatment of retinal diseases, Prof Timothy Jackson and Dr Charles Wykoff, will be the Chief investigators for the ShORe (Study of OPT-302 in combination with Ranibizumab) and COAST (Combination OPT-302 with Aflibercept Study) trials, respectively.

Professor Jackson, PhD, FRCOphth, is a consultant ophthalmic surgeon at King's College, London, and was also the Chief Investigator on the Opthea Phase 2b wet AMD clinical trial. Dr Wykoff, MD PhD, is the Director of Research, Retina Consultants of Texas and Deputy Chair for Ophthalmology, Blanton Eye Institute, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Texas. Another eminent retina specialist, Dr Jason Slakter, founder and Director of the Digital Angiography Reading Center (DARC) in New York, and Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at NYU School of Medicine, will also provide expertise as a leading authority on ocular imaging for the Phase 3 clinical program.

