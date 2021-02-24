Opthea Finalizes Study Designs and Start-up Activities for Phase 3 Pivotal Clinical Trials of OPT-302 in Wet AMD

Following consultations with US FDA and EU EMA, two pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial designs are finalized to assess 2 mg OPT-302 administered 4-weekly or 8-weekly in combination with Lucentis (ShORe study) and Eylea (COAST study) standard of care





MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opthea Limited (ASX:OPT; Nasdaq: OPT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapy to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, today announces that it has finalized the protocol study designs and key start-up activities in readiness for the initiation of the Phase 3 ShORe and COAST pivotal clinical trials of OPT-302 in wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Finalization of the Phase 3 trial protocols follows productive consultations with the FDA, EMA and world-renowned Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) in wet AMD. The trial protocols have also been submitted to relevant regulatory agencies, institutional review boards and human research ethics committees.

Two global experts in the treatment of retinal diseases, Prof Timothy Jackson and Dr Charles Wykoff, will be the Chief investigators for the ShORe ( S tudy of O PT-302 in combination with R anibizumab) and COAST ( C ombination O PT-302 with A flibercept St udy) trials, respectively.

Professor Jackson, PhD, FRCOphth, is a consultant ophthalmic surgeon at King's College, London, and was also the Chief Investigator on the Opthea Phase 2b wet AMD clinical trial. Dr Wykoff, MD PhD, is the Director of Research, Retina Consultants of Texas and Deputy Chair for Ophthalmology, Blanton Eye Institute, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Texas. Another eminent retina specialist, Dr Jason Slakter, founder and Director of the Digital Angiography Reading Center (DARC) in New York, and Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at NYU School of Medicine, will also provide expertise as a leading authority on ocular imaging for the Phase 3 clinical program.