 

DGAP-DD Gerresheimer AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.02.2021, 11:54  |  34   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.02.2021 / 11:53
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Dietmar
Last name(s): Siemssen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Gerresheimer AG

b) LEI
5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
87.7000 EUR 192940.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
87.7000 EUR 192940.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-02-23; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


24.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gerresheimer AG
Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64669  24.02.2021 



Wertpapier


