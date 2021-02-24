Alzheon CEO Presents Overview of Oral Anti-Amyloid ALZ-801 Phase 3 Program at 9th Neurodegenerative Drug Development Summit

The kick-off panel discussion at 9:10 AM ET will focus on recent progress in drug development across the industry and new research into the mechanisms driving neurodegenerative pathology, among other topics.

Alzheon, Inc. , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new medicines for patients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and other neurodegenerative disorders, today announced that Founder, President and CEO Martin Tolar, MD, PhD, will deliver a presentation and join a panel discussion at the Neurodegenerative Drug Development Summit on February 24 th .

“Using genetics-based precision medicine and building on the remarkable advances in fluid biomarkers, we are advancing our oral tablet ALZ-801 into Phase 3,” said Dr. Tolar. “This Phase 3 study could support New Drug Application submission in 2024, and we are maximizing the probability of success by incorporating the latest fluid and imaging biomarkers to ensure that we have the most robust data elucidating patient benefits throughout the trial.”

Dr. Tolar’s presentation at 3:10 PM ET will provide an overview of Alzheon’s oral Phase 3 drug candidate, ALZ-801, which prevents formation of neurotoxic soluble amyloid oligomers that drive onset and progression of AD. As an oral small molecule drug targeting amyloid toxicity, ALZ-801 is in a class of its own, and has shown potential for robust efficacy and favorable safety in the high-risk population of patients with two copies of the apolipoprotein ε4 allele (APOE4/4).

With endorsement and support from the National Institute of Aging in the form of a $47 million grant, Alzheon’s Phase 3 trial of ALZ-801 will begin enrolling patients in the 2nd quarter of 2021. Alzheon’s precision medicine approach will enroll the highest-risk patient group of APOE4/4 subjects, and will incorporate the latest biomarkers to track patient benefits — p-tau blood biomarkers, hippocampal volume and cortical thickness measures, as well as tau positron emission tomography imaging in a subset of enrolled subjects.

“ALZ-801 has the potential to be used as a disease modifying monotherapy or in combination with anti-amyloid antibodies,” said Dr. Tolar. “There have been several developments in the last year that dramatically changed the risk-reward calculus in assessing the likelihood of approval for late-stage Alzheimer’s treatments. Multiple trials now support the role of toxic forms of amyloid in driving tau pathology and disease progression; new, low-cost and non-invasive biomarkers associated with clinical benefit are being incorporated into clinical trials to help guide therapy; and there is unprecedented support to bring treatments to patients by 2025.”