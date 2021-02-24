 

Next Frontier Brands' Subsidiary Treehouse Biotech Submits Novel Foods Application to the U.K. Food Standards Agency

Positions Treehouse Biotech to Become Validated Supplier of cGMP-Quality Hemp-Derived Cannabidiol (CBD) to the U.K. Food and Beverage Industries

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Frontier Brands, a leading fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, today announced the submission of a Novel Foods Application to the Food Standards Agency (FSA) in the United Kingdom (U.K.). The application, which was submitted by Next Frontier Brands' subsidiary Treehouse Biotech, is the company's latest move to capture the growing market for hemp-derived CBD-infused foods and beverages in the U.K.

"The submission of this Novel Foods Application supports our goal of establishing Treehouse Biotech as a global supplier of cGMP-quality cannabinoid ingredients and finished products to the food, beverage and wellness industries," said Shannon Soqui, Chief Executive Officer of Next Frontier Brands. "We have already partnered with several leading companies to develop innovative cannabinoid-based beverage and wellness products and look forward to fulfilling their needs for a U.K.-compliant supply chain."

"The U.K. novel food regulations require that all products containing CBD extracts and isolates must be sourced from an FSA-validated supplier," said Jake Black, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Treehouse Biotech. "After March 31, 2021, only products for which the FSA has a validated application will be allowed to remain on the market. This positions Treehouse Biotech to become the vendor of choice for U.K. brands seeking an FSA-validated cGMP-quality supplier of high-quality CBD ingredients."

Established in 2016, Treehouse Biotech is a leader in the research, development and production of hemp-derived cannabinoid ingredients, and purification and remediation technologies. The Treehouse Biotech team includes four Ph.D.s who are recognized leaders in cannabinoid research, development and commercial applications, three of whom specialize in organic chemistry and one of whom specializes in chemical engineering.

Treehouse Biotech has obtained cGMP (current good manufacturing practices) certifications for both food and dietary supplement manufacturing, having scored a perfect 100% on its most recent cGMP dietary supplements audit performed by Eurofins, the world leader in food and pharmaceutical testing. Treehouse Biotech holds a portfolio of patents and patent applications covering the extraction and synthesis of various cannabinoids, including US Patent No. 10,239,808 which covers the removal of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, from hemp extracts via chromatography.

About Next Frontier Brands
Next Frontier Brands is an international fast-moving consumer goods company dedicated to bringing premier beverage and wellness products to consumers globally. We own 15 beverage and wellness brands which are distributed globally, and we are actively acquiring new brands. Our beverage brands include products in the distilled alcoholic spirits, distilled non-alcoholic spirits, wine, and coffee categories, and our wellness brands include products in the concentrate, topical and sublingual categories. We are headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with additional offices in London, England, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and Auckland, New Zealand.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312933/Next_Frontier_Brands_Logo.jpg  



