 

ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and Clinical Research

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 12:00  |  39   |   |   

ICON plc, (NASDAQ: ICLR), a global provider of outsourced drug and device development and commercialisation services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries, and government and public health organisations, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAH) in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $12 billion, with the per share merger consideration consisting of $80 in cash and 0.4125 shares of ICON stock. The consideration represents an approximately 30% premium to PRA’s closing price as of February 23rd, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224005484/en/

The transaction brings together two high-quality, innovative and growing organisations with similar cultures and a shared focus on high quality and efficient clinical trial execution from Phase 1 to post-approval studies.

Biopharma and medical device customers of all sizes will benefit from broader service offerings and geographic footprint, deeper therapeutic expertise, expansive healthcare technology innovation, and functional talent and capabilities. PRA’s mobile and connected health platforms and real world data and information solutions together with ICON’s Accellacare site network, home health services and wearables expertise, will be combined to deliver differentiated decentralised and hybrid trial solutions to meet growing customer needs.

The transaction is anticipated to be highly accretive delivering double-digit accretion in the first full year and growing to 20%+ thereafter, driven by growth momentum, estimated annual run-rate cost synergies of $150 million, and the combined effective tax rate decreasing to 14%, both to be realised in approximately 4 years.

Dr. Steve Cutler, Chief Executive Officer, ICON plc, said:

“The combined company will create a new paradigm for accelerating clinical research and bringing new medicines and devices to market. Both ICON and PRA have track records of robust growth and performance and we are ready to build on this unrivalled position of strength, utilising the outstanding talent in both organisations. With broader and deeper operational scale combined with innovative technology and real world data solutions, we will enable all customers to reduce their development time and cost. We will be the leading provider of de-centralised and hybrid trial solutions through the integration of our data capabilities, health platforms and Accellacare site network. The transaction will be highly accretive from full year 1 post-close.”

12:04 Uhr
PRA Health Sciences, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
12:01 Uhr
ICON Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
08.02.21
ICON Launches FIRECREST Safety Letters and Site Question Management Supporting Regulatory Compliance and Increasing Site Support
04.02.21
PRA Health Sciences to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings

14.08.20
12
Icon plc