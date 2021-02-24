 

Berkshire Grey, a Leader in AI-Enabled Robotics and Automation Solutions, Announces Business Combination with Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp

Berkshire Grey (“BG” or the “Company”), a developer of integrated artificial intelligence (“AI") and robotic solutions for e-commerce, retail replenishment, and logistics, has entered into a definitive agreement with Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: RAAC) (“RAAC”), a special purpose acquisition company, to create a leading publicly listed robotics and automation solutions company with a post-transaction equity value of up to $2.7 billion.

Founded in 2013 by the current Chief Executive Officer, Tom Wagner, Ph.D., the Former Chief Technology Officer at iRobot, BG is a pure-play robotics company offering fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate business operations in warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. The Company’s powerful solutions help retailers and logistics companies meet the exponential growth of e-commerce and ever-increasing consumer demands. BG’s management, engineering, and commercial teams each have extensive robotics expertise and deep industry experience.

The Company has achieved strong momentum since emerging from stealth mode in 2018, propelled by the accelerating consumer shift toward e-commerce and the resulting need for retailers to adapt their supply chain and warehouse operations to meet consumer demands for better selection, lower prices, and faster shipping. Roughly 5% of warehouses are automated today, which highlights the substantial market opportunity for BG’s solutions.

BG’s AI-enabled robotics solutions are scalable, adaptable and reliable - providing businesses with a holistic approach to automation of tasks that speed the flow of goods to consumers. The Company’s offerings bring together proprietary AI with differentiated hardware to create robotic picking systems and multiple types of robotic mobility systems, which are combined in an orchestrated fashion to drive operational efficiencies. Differentiated hardware includes full robots, sensing systems, gripping systems and machine vision systems. The intellectual property supporting BG’s market-leading solutions is protected by more than 300 patent filings. Operational efficiencies achieved by BG customers typically result in a return on their investment in as little as two to three years.

