Centerra Gold Announces Quarterly Dividend of C$0.05 per common share

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerra Gold Inc. (“Centerra”) (TSX: CG) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of C$0.05 per common share – approximately C$14.8 million or US$11.7 million. The quarterly dividend is payable on April 6, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 16, 2021. The dividends are eligible dividends for Canadian income tax purposes.



Centerra continues to proactively monitor closely the evolving situation relating to COVID-19 and how it may affect the Company’s business. The Company notes that going forward, in addition to the other factors that the Board of Directors normally considers in connection with the declaration of dividends, it will also need to carefully consider whether, and the extent to which, developments relating to COVID-19 affect its dividend program. In accordance with Centerra’s dividend policy, the timing and quantum of dividends are to be determined by the Board of Directors from time-to-time based on, among other things, the Company’s operating results, cash flow and financial conditions, Centerra’s current and anticipated capital requirements, and general business conditions.