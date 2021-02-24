 

HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Enlists Hollywood Veteran Hosam Ibrahim as Music Supervisor and Original Music Soundtrack Composer for Upcoming Documentary Film ‘Trees - A Planetary Treasure’

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Marvin Williams, President of HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) and CEO of Big M Entertainment Pictures, announced today that Hosam Ibrahim has signed on as Music Supervisor and Soundtrack Producer for Big M Entertainment’s increasingly anticipated documentary TREES – A PLANETARY TREASURE. Mr. Ibrahim will provide original music composition for the film and also help Mr. Williams produce the upcoming soundtrack for the documentary film. The soundtrack is planned to be released separately from the film through numerous music stores and streaming platforms.

Mr. Ibrahim is a Hollywood veteran with dozens of film credits under his belt in a wide range of capacities including Producer, Director, Art Director, Production Design, Music Director and more. He has previously been lauded for his work in such high-profile films such as the worldwide sensation THE PASSION OF THE CHRIST (Directed By Mel Gibson starring Jim Caviezel), which grossed over $612 million worldwide, YOU DON’T MESS WITH THE ZOHAN (starring Adam Sandler), which grossed over $204 million worldwide; and RED DRAGON (Directed by Bret Ratner starring Anthony Hopkins, Ed Norton and Ralph Fiennes).

In conjunction with the announcement, Mr. Williams commented, “I have known Hosam personally and professionally for many years and I am thrilled he is joining us on this project. While he has reached out to me for his projects in the past, I am ecstatic to work with him on TREES, and of course on future projects as well.”

Mr. Ibrahim commented, “Marvin and I met years ago and from that very moment he has always been someone I trusted creatively. He has always encouraged my life’s work and I am equally excited about embarking on his journey with TREES, which I view as a timely film, and I’m also looking forward to further collaborations in the future.”  

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION AND BIG M ENTERTAINMENT PICTURES

HQ Global Education, Inc. is the parent company of Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc., a full-service film and TV production company located in the heart of Los Angeles. The company was founded by Marvin Williams, who brings with him more than fifteen years’ experience working with music, film and TV projects covering a wide range of budgets and scope. Headed by Mr. Williams and a seasoned team of Hollywood veterans, Big M Entertainment is able to draw on its broad and talented base of writers, producers, directors, editors and technicians to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of film and TV content creation, including concept development, writing, editing, cinematography, visual effects and post-production. The company is also an industry pioneer in the fast-growing fields of online content and micro-budget film creation and is currently engaged in a number of projects being created specifically for concurrent or integrated release both in theaters and for home viewing or on personal devices.

For additional information visit https://hqgeinc.com and/or http://www.bigmentertainment.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as such are by definition subject to risks and uncertainties.

Wertpapier


