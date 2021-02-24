InspireMD Engages Hart Clinical Consultants to Conduct Clinical Trial for CGuard Carotid Stent System in the United States

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE American: NSPR), developer of the CGuard Embolic Prevention System (EPS) for the prevention of stroke caused by carotid artery disease, announced today that it has engaged Hart Clinical Consultants (HCC), a leading Contract Research Organization (CRO) to conduct the clinical trial for its CGuard Carotid Stent System in the United States.



“HCC is ideally suited to manage this trial having supported clinical trial operations for a variety of products and indications, including with multiple carotid intervention procedures,” stated Marvin Slosman, InspireMD’s CEO. “This is an important step in our goal to achieve commercial registration of the CGuard System in the United States, one of the largest and most important markets for the sale and distribution of our device. This will be the first U.S.-based study of CGuard and our opportunity to demonstrate its potential for the prevention of stroke caused by carotid artery disease in patients in the United States. Now that we have also identified our stellar lead investigator in Dr. Chris Metzger and closed a $20.7 million public offering, which provides the company the financial resources needed to complete the trial, we believe that we are well positioned to continue to execute on our global expansion strategy.”