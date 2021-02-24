 

Fan Pass Live Achieves 100% Growth in Live Stream Events and Artist Performances as Friendable, Inc. Sees Validating Signs in Several Key Categories of Growth Metrics

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update regarding live streaming performances and activity on its Fan Pass platform as the month of February comes to a close. Fan Pass anticipates seeing even greater live streaming activity in these last days of the month, pushing the numbers even higher over January 2021.

As February 2021 winds down, Fan Pass continues to track metrics across the Fan Pass platform, and the Company intends to share much more about these metrics in the coming weeks following the month’s end. Streaming event growth is up 100%, which provides a glimpse into how the Company is building upon measurable and incremental milestone achievements, trends and feedback from both artists and fans.

“Metrics mean everything, no matter whether they’ve increased or decreased, and they continue to guide our team on the journey toward success on every level. Metrics allow our team to make informed adjustments based on the results of a particular initiative, feature, contest or revenue event. Generally, they also allow us to report to our supporters and shareholders regarding whether or not we have an offering that is being embraced by our artists or target audience. I am happy to report that Fan Pass is being embraced on all fronts in more ways than I could have imagined,” said Friendable, Inc. CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr.

“Having 100% growth in live streams or live events is a big metric for all of us, as I am sure we all realize. An active community breeds additional activity, content growth and fan engagement, which all feeds the subscription revenue model, artist ticket/event sales and overall merchandise exposure for additional e-commerce revenue. In addition, we believe the convergence of all these advances together will bring Fan Pass closer to attracting its first sponsor and open the door to additional revenue opportunities that are now becoming even clearer. Stay tuned as we report back on a much broader set of metrics and measure the month-over-month results from January against a shorter month of February. I believe we did very well,” Rositano added.

