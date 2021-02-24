Planet Ventures’ Subsidiary, 1st11, Announces Equity Investment and Strategic Partnership with Final Level Brazil - Latin America's Number One Gaming and Entertainment Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet Ventures Inc. (​TSX-V: PXI; OTC: PNXPF; FSE: P6U1​) (“​Planet” ​or the “​Company​”) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, 1st11 Limited (“1st11”), has entered into a strategic partnership agreement (the “Agreement”) with Final Level LLC (“Final Level”) - Latin America's Number One Gaming Entertainment Platform.



The Agreement states that 1st11 will acquire an initial 5% equity stake in Final Level. As consideration, Final Level will obtain the right to acquire $300,000 worth of share purchase warrants of Planet at a price of $0.40 cents for each share warrant granted. Final Level will also receive 230,116 shares in Planet, which will be restricted for a period as determined under TSX Venture Exchange rules. The Agreement also provides 1st11 with a further option to acquire an additional 5% of Final Level’s fully diluted share capital on or before September 2021, on the same terms. An integral and important part of the equity investment will partner with Final Level to create a marketing plan which will allow 1st11 primary access to all of Final Level’s online media assets, to support an advanced marketing and media campaign throughout 2021, 2022 and 2023. Final Level raised $1.58 million US, 1st11 was a lead investor alongside Atmos Capital, Outfield Capital, and Kaducaio Holdings. Final Level owns esports organization Game-landers fielding one of the top Valorant rosters in Brazil and 13th in the world rankings and a YouTube channel that receives over half a billion monthly views.

Flavio Maria 1st11’s COO, Founder and Head of Operations in Brazil commented: “by coming together and making an investment in Final Level is a considerable statement and a momentous incentive for our plans over the next 5 years.”

Peter Glancy, 1st11’s CEO, endorsed Mr. Maria’s comments and stated: “It’s a decisive move and a substantial commitment for both companies and clearly demonstrates our ambitions by aligning with Final Level. The Agreement is a game changer, providing phenomenal access to one of the world’s biggest gaming markets and fits with our objective to become the biggest video game centric entertainment platform in Latin America. By joining forces with Final Level by-way of an equity investment substantially elevates both companies to the highest echelon of online entertainment and is a key component to assembling a passionate gaming consumer and subscriber base in Brazil and across Latin America.”