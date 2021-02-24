 

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. News Release

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s 2020 Annual Report to the shareholders will be posted on the Internet on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at approximately 8:00 a.m. eastern time where it can be accessed at www.berkshirehathaway.com. The Annual Report will include Warren Buffett’s annual letter to shareholders as well as information about Berkshire’s financial position and results of operations. Concurrent with the posting of the Annual Report, Berkshire will also issue an earnings release.

Berkshire Hathaway and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including insurance and reinsurance, utilities and energy, freight rail transportation, manufacturing, retailing and services. Common stock of the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, trading symbols BRK.A and BRK.B.



