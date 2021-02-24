Owens & Minor Reports Record 4th Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Results

“The monumental effort of the Owens & Minor teammates in 2020 along with their relentless focus on serving our customers has reinforced our position in the healthcare industry as a trusted partner,” said Edward A. Pesicka, President and Chief Executive Officer of Owens & Minor. “I am very proud of how our teammates delivered on our mission of ‘Empowering Our Customers to Advance Healthcare’ and exemplified our IDEAL values in our swift response to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2020, as summarized in the table below.

Pesicka added, “In the midst of the pandemic, we utilized the Owens & Minor disciplined business process to drive productivity and improve our customers’ experience. Specifically, we enhanced our Americas based vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities to address our customers’ current and future needs for our market leading broad-based products and services.”

“We delivered exceptional financial results for the quarter and full year through strong execution,” said Pesicka. “Our productivity gains along with favorable product mix drove our margin improvement and significant earnings growth. During the year we successfully deleveraged our balance sheet while continuing to reinvest in our businesses. We have established a solid foundation for long-term profitable growth and enhanced financial flexibility.”

Financial Summary* FYE FYE ($ in millions, except per share data) 4Q20 4Q19 2020 2019 Revenue $2,362 $2,191 $8,480 $9,211 Operating Income, GAAP** $95.6 $14.5 $204.1 $73.2 Adj. Operating Income, Non-GAAP** $124.9 $41.1 $283.4 $148.7 Income (Loss) from continuing operations, GAAP** $50.7 ($5.4 ) $88.1 ($22.6 ) Adj. Net Income, Non-GAAP** $79.8 $14.0 $143.7 $37.7 Income (Loss) from continuing operations per share, GAAP** $0.72 ($0.09 ) $1.39 ($0.37 ) Adj. Net Income per share, Non-GAAP** $1.14 $0.23 $2.26 $0.62 * Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share relate to continuing operations. ** Reconciliations of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release and their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below. ** Full year Adjusted EPS favorably impacted by $0.08 of foreign currency translation compared to prior year

Results and Highlights

Significant increase in year-over-year fourth quarter earnings performance driven by sales growth, operating efficiencies, and product mix 390 basis point gross margin expansion 204% increase in adjusted operating income 396% increase in adjusted net income per share

Total company Q4 revenue growth was driven by increased demand for PPE both through our medical distribution channel and direct to customers along with strong performance in our home healthcare business, which was partially offset by elective procedures Global Solutions segment revenue grew to $1.95 billion or 1% year-over-year and 5% from Q3 Global Products segment revenue grew to $575 million or 58% year-over-year and 21% from Q3

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Total debt reduced by $303 million in the fourth quarter; and by $534 million or 34% for the full year. As a result, interest expense was reduced by 23% in the fourth quarter and by 15% for the full year Generated $71 million of operating cash flow in the fourth quarter Operating cash flow more than doubled in 2020 to $339 million when compared to 2019 Continued to re-invest in the business across technology, infrastructure and services

Other Achievements Delivered over 12 billion units of PPE to healthcare workers in the fight against Covid-19, of which approximately 5 billion units were produced with materials manufactured in our American factories or Owens & Minor owned facilities, since January 2020 Partnered with federal and state agencies to strengthen the nation’s response to the pandemic through investment in PPE manufacturing capacity, distribution of PPE to frontline healthcare workers, and working to replenish the strategic national stockpile Completed the sale of Movianto, our European logistics business Successfully completed an upsized $200 million equity offering of 9.7 million shares



Financial Outlook

The Company’s outlook for 2021 reflects sustained growth momentum driven by reinvestment in both business segments while enhancing operating efficiencies. The Company believes these investments have created a solid foundation for continued strong performance in 2021. Subject to the key assumptions below, the Company expects adjusted net income for 2021 to be in a range of $3.00 to $3.50 per share which represents growth in the range of 33% to 55% over 2020 adjusted net income per share.

Key assumptions supporting the Company’s 2021 financial guidance:

Increase in PPE capacity and manufacturing efficiencies during 2021

Pass through of exam glove cost increases will contribute $300-$500 million to top line, with minimal impact to profitability

The strength of Q4 2020 elective procedures expected to continue through 1H 2021

Although the Company does provide guidance for adjusted net income per share (which is a non-GAAP financial measure), it is not able to forecast the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. Certain elements of the composition of the GAAP amount are not predictable, making it impracticable for the Company to forecast. Such elements include, but are not limited to restructuring and acquisition charges. As a result, no GAAP guidance or reconciliation of the Company’s adjusted net income per share guidance is provided. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a potentially significant impact on its future GAAP financial results. The outlook is based on certain assumptions that are subject to the risk factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Dividend Information

The Board of Directors approved a first quarter 2021 dividend payment of $0.0025 per share, payable on March 31, 2021, to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2021.

Investor Conference Call for 4th Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Owens & Minor, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Net revenue $ 2,361,837 $ 2,190,642 Cost of goods sold 1,963,308 1,905,911 Gross margin 398,529 284,731 Distribution, selling and administrative expenses 283,017 254,165 Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges 19,252 15,275 Other operating expense, net 648 753 Operating income 95,612 14,538 Interest expense, net 17,476 22,557 Other expense (income), net 9,424 (257 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 68,712 (7,762 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 17,971 (2,409 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations 50,741 (5,353 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax — (33,670 ) Net income (loss) $ 50,741 $ (39,023 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations per common share: basic $ 0.73 $ (0.09 ) Loss from discontinued operations per common share: basic — (0.56 ) Net income (loss) per common share: basic $ 0.73 $ (0.65 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations per common share: diluted $ 0.72 $ (0.09 ) Loss from discontinued operations per common share: diluted — (0.56 ) Net income (loss) per common share: diluted $ 0.72 $ (0.65 )

Owens & Minor, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Net revenue $ 8,480,177 $ 9,210,939 Cost of goods sold 7,199,343 8,082,448 Gross margin 1,280,834 1,128,491 Distribution, selling and administrative expenses 1,041,336 1,023,065 Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges 37,752 30,050 Other operating (income) expense, net (2,372 ) 2,225 Operating income 204,118 73,151 Interest expense, net 83,398 98,113 Other expense, net 10,812 3,757 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 109,908 (28,719 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 21,834 (6,135 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations 88,074 (22,584 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (58,203 ) (39,787 ) Net income (loss) $ 29,871 $ (62,371 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations per common share: basic and diluted $ 1.39 $ (0.37 ) Loss from discontinued operations per common share: basic and diluted (0.92 ) (0.66 ) Net income (loss) per common share: basic and diluted $ 0.47 $ (1.03 )

Owens & Minor, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,058 $ 67,030 Accounts receivable, net 700,792 674,706 Merchandise inventories 1,233,751 1,146,192 Other current assets 118,264 79,372 Current assets of discontinued operations — 439,983 Total current assets 2,135,865 2,407,283 Property and equipment, net 315,662 315,427 Operating lease assets 144,755 142,219 Goodwill 394,086 393,181 Intangible assets, net 243,351 285,018 Other assets, net 101,920 99,956 Total assets $ 3,335,639 $ 3,643,084 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,000,186 $ 808,035 Accrued payroll and related liabilities 109,447 53,584 Other current liabilities 236,094 231,029 Current liabilities of discontinued operations — 323,511 Total current liabilities 1,345,727 1,416,159 Long-term debt, excluding current portion 986,018 1,508,415 Operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion 119,932 117,080 Deferred income taxes 50,641 40,550 Other liabilities 121,267 98,726 Total liabilities 2,623,585 3,180,930 Total equity 712,054 462,154 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,335,639 $ 3,643,084

Owens & Minor, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 29,871 $ (62,371 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 93,336 116,678 Share-based compensation expense 20,010 15,803 Impairment charges 8,724 32,112 Loss on divestiture 65,472 — Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 15,564 (17,402 ) Provision for losses on accounts receivable 11,292 12,914 Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets and lease liabilities (1,676 ) (2,599 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (34,818 ) 63,526 Merchandise inventories (85,154 ) 127,921 Accounts payable 193,240 (235,631 ) Net change in other assets and liabilities 5,278 104,801 Other, net 18,084 10,333 Cash provided by operating activities 339,223 166,085 Investing activities: Proceeds from divestiture 133,000 — Additions to property and equipment (50,424 ) (42,419 ) Additions to computer software (8,769 ) (9,809 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 234 331 Proceeds from cash surrender value of life insurance policies 6,032 — Cash provided (used for) by investing activities 80,073 (51,897 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of debt 155,100 — Proceeds from issuance of common stock 189,971 — Repayments of revolving credit facility (74,700 ) (32,200 ) Repayment of debt (617,271 ) (85,592 ) Financing costs paid (10,367 ) (4,313 ) Cash dividends paid (648 ) (5,226 ) Senior Notes make-whole premium paid (4,980 ) — Other, net (16,491 ) (2,866 ) Cash used for financing activities (379,386 ) (130,197 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 9,909 (2,671 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 49,819 (18,680 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 84,687 103,367 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year (1) $ 134,506 $ 84,687 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Income taxes received, net of payments $ (17,455 ) $ (6,198 ) Interest paid $ 89,961 $ 95,413

(1) Restricted cash as of December 31, 2020 represents $35.1 million held in a designated account as required by the Fifth Amendment to the Credit Agreement, which stipulates that the cash held within this account is to be used to repay the 2021 Notes, which were fully repaid as of December 31, 2020, or the Term Loans; and $16.3 million held in an escrow account as required by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in conjunction with the Bundled Payments for Care Improvement (BPCI) Advanced Program.

Owens & Minor, Inc. Summary Segment Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 % of % of consolidated consolidated Amount net revenue Amount net revenue Net revenue: Segment net revenue Global Solutions $ 1,950,596 82.59 % $ 1,938,420 88.48 % Global Products 574,940 24.34 % 363,169 16.58 % Total segment net revenue 2,525,536 2,301,589 Inter-segment net revenue Global Products (163,699 ) (6.93 )% (110,947 ) (5.06 )% Total inter-segment net revenue (163,699 ) (110,947 ) Consolidated net revenue $ 2,361,837 100.00 % $ 2,190,642 100.00 % % of segment % of segment Operating income: net revenue net revenue Global Solutions $ 22,424 1.15 % $ 19,300 1.00 % Global Products 99,660 17.33 % 22,484 6.19 % Inter-segment eliminations 2,807 (730 ) Intangible amortization (10,027 ) (10,614 ) Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges (19,252 ) (15,275 ) Other (1) — (627 ) Consolidated operating income $ 95,612 4.05 % $ 14,538 0.66 % Depreciation and amortization: Global Solutions $ 10,014 $ 10,744 Global Products 13,828 13,360 Discontinued operations — 4,370 Consolidated depreciation and amortization $ 23,842 $ 28,474 Capital expenditures: Global Solutions $ 12,841 $ 3,707 Global Products 19,972 8,715 Discontinued operations — 1,654 Consolidated capital expenditures $ 32,813 $ 14,076

Owens & Minor, Inc. Summary Segment Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 % of % of consolidated consolidated Amount net revenue Amount net revenue Net revenue: Segment net revenue Global Solutions $ 7,212,011 85.04 % $ 8,243,867 89.50 % Global Products 1,810,331 21.34 % 1,433,977 15.57 % Total segment net revenue 9,022,342 9,677,844 Inter-segment net revenue Global Products (542,165 ) (6.38 )% (466,905 ) (5.07 )% Total inter-segment net revenue (542,165 ) (466,905 ) Consolidated net revenue $ 8,480,177 100.00 % $ 9,210,939 100.00 % % of segment % of segment Operating income: net revenue net revenue Global Solutions $ 30,946 0.43 % $ 83,592 1.01 % Global Products 259,929 14.36 % 65,054 4.54 % Inter-segment eliminations (7,515 ) 45 Intangible amortization (41,490 ) (44,009 ) Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges (37,752 ) (30,050 ) Other (1) — (1,481 ) Consolidated operating income $ 204,118 2.41 % $ 73,151 0.79 % Depreciation and amortization: Global Solutions $ 41,286 $ 42,444 Global Products 52,050 54,302 Discontinued operations — 19,932 Consolidated depreciation and amortization $ 93,336 $ 116,678 Capital expenditures: Global Solutions $ 20,386 $ 10,987 Global Products 35,780 22,289 Discontinued operations 3,027 18,952 Consolidated capital expenditures $ 59,193 $ 52,228

(1) 2019 included interest cost and net actuarial losses related to the U.S. Retirement Plan as well as software as a service (SaaS) implementation costs associated with the upgrading of our global IT platforms in connection with the redesign of our global information system strategy.

Owens & Minor, Inc. Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Numerator: Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 69,948 60,088 63,368 60,574 Dilutive shares 167 — 144 — Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 70,115 60,088 63,512 60,574 Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 50,741 $ (5,353 ) $ 88,074 $ (22,584 ) Basic per share $ 0.73 $ (0.09 ) $ 1.39 $ (0.37 ) Diluted per share $ 0.72 $ (0.09 ) $ 1.39 $ (0.37 ) Loss from discontinued operations $ — $ (33,670 ) $ (58,203 ) $ (39,787 ) Basic and diluted per share $ — $ (0.56 ) $ (0.92 ) $ (0.66 ) Net income (loss) $ 50,741 $ (39,023 ) $ 29,871 $ (62,371 ) Basic per share $ 0.73 $ (0.65 ) $ 0.47 $ (1.03 ) Diluted per share $ 0.72 $ (0.65 ) $ 0.47 $ (1.03 )

Owens & Minor, Inc.

GAAP/Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)

The following table provides a reconciliation of reported operating income, income (loss) from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations per share to non-GAAP measures used by management.

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating income, as reported (GAAP) $ 95,612 $ 14,538 $ 204,118 $ 73,151 Intangible amortization (1) 10,027 10,614 41,490 44,009 Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges (2) 19,252 15,275 37,752 30,050 Software as a Service implementation costs (3) — 1,359 — 4,408 Other (4) — (731 ) — (2,923 ) Operating income, adjusted (non-GAAP) (Adjusted Operating Income) $ 124,891 $ 41,055 $ 283,360 $ 148,695 Income (loss) from continuing operations, as reported (GAAP) $ 50,741 $ (5,353 ) $ 88,074 $ (22,584 ) Intangible amortization (1) 10,027 10,614 41,490 44,009 Income tax benefit (7) (2,747 ) (2,781 ) (10,808 ) (10,556 ) Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges (2) 19,252 15,275 37,752 30,050 Income tax benefit (7) (5,274 ) (4,004 ) (9,835 ) (7,207 ) Software as a Service implementation costs (3) — 1,359 — 4,408 Income tax benefit (7) — (356 ) — (1,057 ) (Gain) loss on extinguishment and modification of debt (5) 8,639 (988 ) 11,219 830 Income tax (benefit) expense (7) (2,366 ) 259 (2,923 ) (199 ) Other (4) 573 — (1,185 ) — Income tax (benefit) expense (7) (157 ) — 308 — Tax adjustments (6) 1,082 — (10,439 ) — Income from continuing operations, adjusted (non-GAAP) (Adjusted Net Income) $ 79,770 $ 14,025 $ 143,653 $ 37,694 Income (loss) from continuing operations per diluted common share, as reported (GAAP) $ 0.72 $ (0.09 ) $ 1.39 $ (0.37 ) Intangible amortization (1) 0.10 0.13 0.47 0.55 Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges (2) 0.20 0.18 0.44 0.37 Software as a Service implementation costs (3) — 0.02 — 0.06 (Gain) loss on extinguishment and modification of debt (5) 0.09 (0.01 ) 0.13 0.01 Other (4) 0.01 — (0.01 ) — Tax adjustments (6) 0.02 — (0.16 ) — Income from continuing operations per diluted common share, adjusted (non-GAAP) (Adjusted EPS) $ 1.14 $ 0.23 $ 2.26 $ 0.62

Owens & Minor, Inc.

GAAP/Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)

The following items have been excluded in our non-GAAP financial measures:

(1) Intangible amortization in 2020 and 2019 includes amortization of intangible assets established during purchase accounting for business combinations. These amounts are highly dependent on the size and frequency of acquisitions and are being excluded to allow for a more consistent comparison with forecasted, current and historical results and the results of our peers.

(2) Acquisition-related charges were $2.7 million and $11.8 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $4.3 million and $15.7 million for the same periods of 2019. Acquisition-related charges in 2020 and 2019 consist primarily of transition costs for the Halyard acquisition. Exit and realignment charges were $16.6 million and $25.9 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $11.0 million and $14.4 million for the same periods of 2019. Exit and realignment charges in 2020 were associated with severance from reduction in workforce, restructuring charges related to our client engagement center, IT restructuring charges, loss on sale of certain Fusion5 assets, and other costs related to the reorganization of the U.S. commercial, operations and executive teams. Exit and realignment charges in 2019 were associated with severance from reduction in workforce, IT restructuring charges and other costs related to the reorganization of the U.S. commercial, operations and executive teams.

(3) Software as a Service (SaaS) implementation costs in 2019 were associated with significant global IT platforms in connection with the redesign of our global information system strategy.

(4) Other includes interest costs and net actuarial losses related to the U.S. Retirement Plan of $0.6 million and $2.3 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, and gain from the surrender of company-owned life insurance policies of $(3.5) million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

(5) (Gain) loss on extinguishment and modification of debt for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 includes a make-whole premium related to the extinguishment of our 2021 Notes of $5.0 million, the write-off of deferred financing costs of $2.7 million and $5.1 million, respectively, third party fees incurred of $1.0 million and $4.3 million, respectively, which was offset by a gain on extinguishment of debt related to the partial repurchase of our 2021 and 2024 Notes of $(3.1) million for the year ended December 31, 2020. (Gain) loss on extinguishment and modification of debt for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 includes the write-off of deferred financing costs associated with the revolving credit facility as a result of the Fourth Amendment to the Credit Agreement in February 2019 of $2.0 million, offset by a (gain) on extinguishment of debt related to the partial repurchase of our 2021 Notes of $(1.0) million and $(1.2) million, respectively.

(6) Includes tax adjustments associated with the estimated (benefits) expense under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

(7) These charges have been tax effected in the preceding table by determining the income tax rate depending on the amount of charges incurred in different tax jurisdictions and the deductibility of those charges for income tax purposes.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). In general, the measures exclude items and charges that (i) management does not believe reflect Owens & Minor, Inc.'s (the "Company") core business and relate more to strategic, multi-year corporate activities; or (ii) relate to activities or actions that may have occurred over multiple or in prior periods without predictable trends. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate the Company's performance, evaluate the balance sheet, engage in financial and operational planning and determine incentive compensation.

Management provides these non-GAAP financial measures to investors as supplemental metrics to assist readers in assessing the effects of items and events on its financial and operating results and in comparing the Company's performance to that of its competitors. However, the non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements set forth above should be carefully evaluated.

