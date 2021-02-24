 

Epizyme to Host Strategic Vision Call on March 2, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 12:30  |  13   |   |   

Epizyme, (Nasdaq: EPZM), a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering novel epigenetic therapies, today announced that it will host a call to discuss the Company’s strategic vision on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Next EPIsode: Rewriting Oncology Treatment with Epigenetics

Date: Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Time: 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. ET

Program:

  • Epizyme 2021 and Beyond
  • The Role of Epigenetics in Oncology
  • Tazverik Development: The Next Chapter
  • The Future of Epizyme’s Epigenetics Pipeline

A link to register for the event is available here. A live webcast of the event can also be accessed through the investor section of the Company's website at www.epizyme.com, and will be archived for 60 days following the call.

About Epizyme, Inc.

Epizyme, Inc. is a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of rewriting treatment for cancer and other serious diseases through novel epigenetic medicines. In addition to an active research and discovery pipeline, Epizyme has one U.S. FDA approved product, TAZVERIK (tazemetostat), for the treatment of adults and pediatric patients aged 16 years and older with metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma (ES) who are not eligible for complete resection; adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) whose tumors are positive for an EZH2 mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test and who have received at least two prior systemic therapies; and adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options. These indications are approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for these indications may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials. The Company is also exploring the treatment potential of tazemetostat in investigational clinical trials in other solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as a monotherapy and combination therapy in both relapsed and front-line disease settings. By focusing on the genetic drivers of disease, Epizyme seeks to match medicines with the patients who need them. For more information, visit www.epizyme.com.

TAZVERIK is a registered trademark of Epizyme, Inc.



