 

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Favor of the Proposed Business Combination with Ouster Before March 9

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLA) (“CLA”) reminds its shareholders to vote in favor of the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Ouster, Inc. (“Ouster”) and the related proposals at CLA’s extraordinary general meeting (the “extraordinary general meeting”). The extraordinary general meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on March 9, 2021, at the offices of White & Case LLP at 1221 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10020 and virtually at https://www.cstproxy.com/colonnadeacquisition/sm2021, as further described in CLA’s definitive proxy statement/prospectus, dated February 12, 2021 (the “proxy statement/prospectus”).

CLA’s shareholders of record as of February 8, 2021, the record date for the extraordinary general meeting (the “record date”) are entitled to vote their ordinary shares at the extraordinary general meeting. Every shareholder’s vote is important, regardless of the number of shares the shareholder holds. As such, all shareholders of record as of the record date who have not yet voted are encouraged to do so as soon as possible before March 9, 2021.

CLA’s board of directors recommends you vote “FOR” the Business Combination with Ouster and “FOR” all of the related proposals described in the proxy statement/prospectus.

These are the two easiest ways to vote and they are both free:

Vote Online (Highly Recommended): Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or emailed) to you. You will need your voting control number which is included on the Voting Instruction Form to vote online.

Vote by Telephone: Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or emailed) to you. You will need your voting control number which is included on the Voting Instruction Form to vote via automated telephone service.

For assistance with voting your shares you can call Morrow Sodali, CLA’s proxy solicitor, at (877) 787-9239, or send a message to CLA.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

Additionally, you can also vote by mail:

Vote by Mail: Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or emailed) to you. You will need your voting control number which is included on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or emailed) to you in order to vote by mail.

For voting by mail, be sure to:

  • Mark, sign and date your Voting Instruction Form;
  • Fold and return your Voting Instruction Form in the postage-paid envelope provided; and
  • Return your Voting Instruction Form prior to the date of the extraordinary general meeting.

YOUR CONTROL NUMBER IS FOUND ON YOUR VOTING INSTRUCTION FORM. If you did not receive or misplaced your Voting Instruction Form, contact your bank, broker or other nominee for a replacement or to obtain your control number in order to vote. A bank, broker or other nominee is a person or firm that acts as an intermediary between an investor and the stock exchange who can help you vote your shares.

