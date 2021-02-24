Avivagen Selects Meyenberg International Group to Spearhead Expansion Efforts in Central and South America

Avivagen Inc. (TSXV:VIV, OTCQB:VIVXF) (“Avivagen”), a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that enhance feed intake and safely support immune function, thereby supporting general health and performance, is pleased to announce that it has chosen Meyenberg International Group to lead expansion efforts in key regions in Central and South America. Meyenberg has been critical to Avivagen’s recent success in Mexico and will begin by overseeing the process to seek registrations for OxC-beta Livestock in Costa Rica, Colombia, Peru, Uruguay and Argentina.

“Meyenberg International Group has been instrumental in both the approval for, and rapid adoption of OxC-beta Livestock in Mexico over the past 18 months,” says Kym Anthony, Chief Executive Officer, Avivagen, Inc. “We’re very excited to have founder Alejandro Meyenberg and his team expand on that success in other important livestock regions throughout Central and South America.”