Avivagen Selects Meyenberg International Group to Spearhead Expansion Efforts in Central and South America
Avivagen Inc. (TSXV:VIV, OTCQB:VIVXF) (“Avivagen”), a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that enhance feed intake and safely support immune function, thereby supporting general health and performance, is pleased to announce that it has chosen Meyenberg International Group to lead expansion efforts in key regions in Central and South America. Meyenberg has been critical to Avivagen’s recent success in Mexico and will begin by overseeing the process to seek registrations for OxC-beta Livestock in Costa Rica, Colombia, Peru, Uruguay and Argentina.
“Meyenberg International Group has been instrumental in both the approval for, and rapid adoption of OxC-beta Livestock in Mexico over the past 18 months,” says Kym Anthony, Chief Executive Officer, Avivagen, Inc. “We’re very excited to have founder Alejandro Meyenberg and his team expand on that success in other important livestock regions throughout Central and South America.”
The combined annual livestock feed consumption in Costa Rica, Colombia, Peru, Uruguay and Argentina was approximately 40 million tonnes in 2020, on par with the 38 million tonnes consumed in Mexico each yeari.
Meyenberg International Group
With a client base across North America and a well-earned reputation for enabling rapid growth for clients expanding into LATAM, Meyenberg’s experience in Mexico has enabled Avivagen to quickly establish and grow sales in the country since securing regulatory approval in August 2019.
Meyenberg has been central to establishing key client relationships in Mexico including Industrias Melder, which increased purchase order size rapidly from an initial 50 kg order to a 10 tonne order in a six-month span, and Transformadora Agricola, which placed a six tonne order in January 2021. The strategic working relationship with Meyenberg also enabled Avivagen to join Asociación Nacional de Fabricantes de Alimentos Para Consumo Animal. S.C (ANFACA) and Asociación Mexicana de Productores de Alimentos, A.C. (AMEPA) in Mexico, two of the most important and influential feed and dairy production associations in the country.
