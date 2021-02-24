 

ReNew Power, India’s Leading Renewable Energy Company, to Publicly List through Business Combination with RMG Acquisition Corporation II in $8 Billion Transaction

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
ReNew Power Private Limited (“ReNew” or “the Company”), India’s leading pure-play renewable energy producer, and RMG Acquisition Corporation II (“RMG II”) (NASDAQ: RMGB) announced today, the execution of a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in ReNew becoming a publicly listed company on the NASDAQ.

Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company would be named ReNew Energy Global PLC and would be publicly listed under the symbol “RNW”. The transaction would further bolster ReNew’s leading position in solar and wind energy generation for the Indian market, by funding medium-term growth opportunities, as well as paying down debt.

ReNew Power – India’s Leading Pure-Play Renewable Energy Company

Founded in 2011, ReNew is India’s leading renewable energy independent power producer (IPP), and among the top 15 largest renewable IPPs globally by capacity, with a portfolio of more than 100 operational utility-scale wind and solar energy projects spread across 9 Indian states. The Company also owns and operates distributed solar energy projects for more than 150 commercial and industrial customers across India.

ReNew was the first Indian renewable energy company to cross commissioned capacity milestones of 1 gigawatt (GW) and 2 GW, and is presently the only company in the Indian renewable energy sector with over 5 GW of operational capacity. The Company currently has an aggregate capacity of close to 10 GW (including capacity already won in competitive bids).

ReNew’s growth has been aided by stable cash flows, secured through long-term contracts with well-regarded counterparties. Currently, ReNew’s total utility-scale committed capacity is contracted under power purchase agreements (PPAs) with an average duration of more than 24 years. A bulk of these contracts are with central government agencies, such as the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and NTPC Limited. Over the last 10 years, ReNew has also forged a robust and well diversified network of suppliers, enabling adoption of the best technologies, at optimal cost, across its projects portfolio.

