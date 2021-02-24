 

Skipton Building Society Takes Workforce Management and Employee Engagement to the Cloud with NICE

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) announced today that Skipton Building Society has selected its cloud-based Workforce Management (WFM) and Employee Engagement Manager (EEM) offerings as a bundled solution for its contact centers. As part of an ongoing effort to adopt the most advanced technologies, the UK based building society chose NICE to provide its workforce with flexible scheduling capabilities and thereby improve employee satisfaction while boosting efficiencies through AI-driven forecasting and ensuring rapid ROI.

The combined solution of NICE WFM and EEM in the cloud was seen by Skipton Building Society as complementing its long-term business strategy as well as its policy of employee centricity at the forefront. Skipton also saw the immense benefit of migrating to the cloud. This includes lifting the burden of local maintenance and upgrades, as well as increased flexibility for integration with other in-house and third-party systems, in addition to cost savings. As a result, Skipton is able to always have the most current version of the NICE solution and quickly deploy its latest features across the contact center.

In addition to achieving operational efficiencies and cost savings, NICE WFM and EEM were adopted in order to improve employee satisfaction at Skipton Building Society. Agents have remote access to their work schedules and are empowered to independently make intraday or short-term shift changes, which increases engagement and improves overall adherence. While providing agents greater control over their schedules, EEM only allows shift changes that NICE’s AI-driven WFM identifies as beneficial to staffing and occupancy levels. NICE EEM also utilizes Intelligent Intraday Automation technology to identify projected staffing variances and resolve them in advance in a manner that eliminates or significantly reduces manual and semi-manual WFM schedule change processing and communication.

Benedicte Frew, Head of Distribution and Planning for Skipton Building Society, said, “When we decided to upgrade our WFM, it was natural for us to look to NICE to expand the existing positive relationship we had developed. In addition, we recognized that NICE is the leading vendor in the WFM market, with rich expertise in implementing its cloud-based solutions for a wide variety of enterprises which inspired our confidence. Coupled with NICE EEM’s innovative scheduling capabilities, it was an easy decision for us to choose NICE. Now, with the most advanced solution available for managing our workforce, we enjoy a competitive advantage that complements our overall business model.”

