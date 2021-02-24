Exelon to Separate Its Utility and Competitive Energy Businesses Into Two Industry-Leading Companies

Exelon Corp. (Nasdaq: EXC) today announced its Board of Directors has approved a plan to separate Exelon Utilities (RemainCo), comprised of the company’s six regulated electric and gas utilities, and Exelon Generation (SpinCo), its competitive power generation and customer-facing energy businesses into two publicly traded companies with the resources necessary to best serve customers and sustain long-term investment and operating excellence. The separation gives each company the financial and strategic independence to focus on its specific customer needs, while executing its core business strategy.

It establishes RemainCo as the parent company for Exelon’s fully regulated transmission and distribution utilities, positioning it to deliver smart, clean, reliable and resilient energy to its customers while continuing to foster economic opportunity and equity in the diverse communities it serves. It also launches Spinco, a competitive generation and customer-facing company with the agility to adapt to a rapidly changing energy landscape as the nation’s largest provider of clean energy and leading integrated platform for sustainable energy solutions.