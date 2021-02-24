 

Exelon to Separate Its Utility and Competitive Energy Businesses Into Two Industry-Leading Companies

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Exelon Corp. (Nasdaq: EXC) today announced its Board of Directors has approved a plan to separate Exelon Utilities (RemainCo), comprised of the company’s six regulated electric and gas utilities, and Exelon Generation (SpinCo), its competitive power generation and customer-facing energy businesses into two publicly traded companies with the resources necessary to best serve customers and sustain long-term investment and operating excellence. The separation gives each company the financial and strategic independence to focus on its specific customer needs, while executing its core business strategy.

It establishes RemainCo as the parent company for Exelon’s fully regulated transmission and distribution utilities, positioning it to deliver smart, clean, reliable and resilient energy to its customers while continuing to foster economic opportunity and equity in the diverse communities it serves. It also launches Spinco, a competitive generation and customer-facing company with the agility to adapt to a rapidly changing energy landscape as the nation’s largest provider of clean energy and leading integrated platform for sustainable energy solutions.

“Our industry is changing at a rapid pace and our customers expect us to continuously innovate to stay ahead of growing demand for clean energy, evolving business conditions and changing technology,” said Christopher M. Crane, president and CEO of Exelon. “Now is the right time to take this step to best serve our customers, employees, community partners and shareholders. These are two strong, distinct businesses that will benefit from the strategic flexibility to focus on their unique customer, market and community priorities.”

Two Strong, Publicly Traded Companies

RemainCo will be the parent company for Exelon’s fully regulated transmission and distribution utilities, delivering electricity and natural gas to more than 10 million customers. With operations across five states and the District of Columbia, its six utilities consistently rank in the top quartile or higher for grid reliability and other key performance metrics, making them among the best-run utilities in the nation. They include Atlantic City Electric in southern New Jersey, BGE in central Maryland, ComEd in northern Illinois, Delmarva Power in Delaware and eastern Maryland, Pepco in Washington, D.C., and central Maryland, and PECO in southeastern Pennsylvania.

