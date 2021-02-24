MSCI Hosts 2021 Virtual Investor Day

In connection with the event, MSCI updated its 2021 effective tax rate guidance to 16.0% - 19.0%, from 17.5% - 20.5% prior, while reaffirming all other 2021 financial guidance provided on January 28, 2021. Additionally, MSCI is updating its long-term financial targets including the following highlights:

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, will host a virtual investor day today. The presentation will begin promptly at 8:30 am Eastern Time and is expected to conclude at approximately 12:15 pm Eastern Time. The event will include a discussion of the Company’s strategy and financial performance, and feature question and answer sessions.

Low double-digit revenue growth (excluding asset-based fees)

Low to mid-teens Adjusted EBITDA growth

High 50s Adjusted EBITDA margin

On February 23, 2021, the Board authorized MSCI to opportunistically explore financing options, the proceeds of which could be used to refinance existing debt. Such a financing could marginally increase MSCI’s leverage ratio and interest expense. Any potential financing is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to the timing or certainty of a transaction.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 50 years of expertise in research, data and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leading research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process. To learn more, please visit www.msci.com. MSCI#IR

