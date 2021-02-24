 

Progressive Care Transitions to New Software Platform, Allowing Integration of Data Analytics Business

MIAMI, FL, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB:RXMD) (“Progressive Care” or the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, is excited to announce a transition of its software platform to Newleaf, a best-in-class pharmacy software solution produced by leading pharmacy software and technology provider, Keycentrix (Keycentrix.com).

Newleaf is highly adaptable and will provide a viable foundation for the Company’s technology development and deployment objectives, including an expansion in its ClearMetRx business, Progressive Care’s wholly-owned data analytics company, which features services designed to support health care organizations across the country.

“We believe the transition to Newleaf will accelerate our health-tech evolution,” commented Alan Jay Weisberg, CEO and Chairman of Progressive Care. “The platform is expected to improve our workflows and provide for significant advances in our ability to quickly and effectively share customizable data with healthcare providers and should substantially improve our market positioning in our most scalable and fastest-growing segment, which is our reporting capabilities, data management, and data analytics.”

The transition to Newleaf has already taken place at the Company’s primary location and is expected to be completed at all other locations during the next two months.

“We are thrilled to partner with PharmCoRx as they create a pharmacy model that responds to patient and market needs,” said Luis Rodrigues, president of Keycentrix. “At the same time, we’re excited to help amplify their data capabilities in meaningful ways.”

About Progressive Care: 

Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

Cautionary Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Forward-Looking Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

