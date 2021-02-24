 

Velodyne Lidar to Participate in Upcoming March Conferences

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), the first public pure-play lidar company, announces participation in four upcoming conferences. Velodyne’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Anand Gopalan, and Chief Financial Officer, Drew Hamer, will present and host individual and small group investor meetings.

Berenberg: Industrial Technologies Conference 2021
 Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Berenberg: American Innovation Seminar
 Thursday, March 4, 2021
Presentation Time: 12:00pm ET

Truist Technology, Internet & Services Conference
 Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Baird 2021 Vehicle, Technology & Mobility Conference
 Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Presentation Time: 11:30am ET

A live and archived audio webcast of the Berenberg March 4, 2021, group presentation will be accessible on Velodyne’s investor relations website at investors.velodynelidar.com.

About Velodyne Lidar, Inc.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne is the first public pure-play lidar company and is known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities, and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, please visit: ir.velodynelidar.com and follow us on Twitter: @VelodyneLidar.



