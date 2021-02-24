RingCentral Introduces Direct Calls from Salesforce

With in-app calling, sales associates can easily control and manage all customer calls without ever leaving their browser. Users can select their preferred caller ID number, organize multiple calls as separate tabs on the browser, and manage incoming and outgoing calls across devices without having to download any additional software.

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced the release of in-app calling for Salesforce. The new feature enables sales agents to make, transfer, and control phone calls directly from Salesforce, resulting in increased productivity and efficiency, and empowering sales agents to drive improved customer engagement.

“Today’s modern workforce needs the ability to communicate from anywhere using their preferred channels of choice in order to stay connected and efficient,” said Will Moxley, chief product officer at RingCentral. “Our in-app calling for Salesforce brings the capabilities of RingCentral to customer phone conversations directly within a browser, eliminating the need to switch between different apps. Our integration with Salesforce builds on our vision of providing an open platform, where users are empowered to access RingCentral’s cloud-based communications capabilities from within their applications of choice for optimal productivity across their organization.”

The capabilities are built with WebRTC technology and are the latest advancements in the growing list of features of the RingCentral for Salesforce integration that now includes:

In-app calling: Now using WebRTC technology, users can leverage RingCentral calling capabilities like call controls, inbound and outbound calls without ever navigating away from Salesforce. Users can also switch active calls between different RingCentral endpoints.

Now using WebRTC technology, users can leverage RingCentral calling capabilities like call controls, inbound and outbound calls without ever navigating away from Salesforce. Users can also switch active calls between different RingCentral endpoints. High Velocity Sales (HVS): By powering the telephony side of a sales cadence, sales reps have the ability to “click-to-call” right from their work queue for added convenience.

By powering the telephony side of a sales cadence, sales reps have the ability to “click-to-call” right from their work queue for added convenience. Intelligent performance reporting: Users can view a complete dashboard of a team’s performance. Now, users can edit and customize the RingCentral Analytics data as a native Salesforce report through RingCentral’s Cloud Phone Report.

Users can view a complete dashboard of a team’s performance. Now, users can edit and customize the RingCentral Analytics data as a native Salesforce report through RingCentral’s Cloud Phone Report. Click-to-call: Users can place calls from within Salesforce by clicking on any phone number, saving time and improving call efficiency.

Users can place calls from within Salesforce by clicking on any phone number, saving time and improving call efficiency. Instant screen pop-up: Incoming calls trigger screen pop ups with a 360° view of the caller, enabling quality interactions.

Incoming calls trigger screen pop ups with a 360° view of the caller, enabling quality interactions. Call logs: With advanced features such as offline call logging and multi-call log option, agents can address their most important tasks first.

With advanced features such as offline call logging and multi-call log option, agents can address their most important tasks first. Effortless meeting scheduling: Seamlessly schedule RingCentral Video meetings from Salesforce.

Seamlessly schedule RingCentral Video meetings from Salesforce. Integration with the Salesforce app: Reach out to customers on the fly by calling or texting right from Account, Contact, or Lead tabs.

Reach out to customers on the fly by calling or texting right from Account, Contact, or Lead tabs. Work-from-anywhere access: Connect on both Windows and Mac devices, using any popular browser.

Connect on both Windows and Mac devices, using any popular browser. Interface flexibility: Users can work the way they prefer, in Salesforce Classic or Salesforce Lightning UI.

Sales teams are using RingCentral for Salesforce to improve business continuity, automate tedious tasks, and easily access call history information needed to deliver personalized customer experiences. RingCentral customer Buffalo Americas is a global provider of networking, storage and multimedia solutions for the home and small business environments as well as for system builders and integrators. With in-app calling for Salesforce, Buffalo Americas has been able to easily train their remote sales teams to call customers directly from within their Salesforce browser for fast and efficient call management.