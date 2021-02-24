VIQ Solutions Announces Strategic Executive Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Product Innovation and Prepare for Further Global Expansion

“Following our strong operating performance over the past two years in products, integrations, customer experience and operations, we are preparing our global enterprise to scale to the next level of growth. I am excited to announce strategic appointments to our executive leadership team, creating a more expansive framework to serve our clients worldwide by increasing our reach and decreasing time to market for our innovative products and services,” said Sebastien Pare, Chief Executive Officer, VIQ Solutions.

VIQ Solutions Inc . (“VIQ” or the “Company”) (TSX : VQS and OTC Markets: VQSLF), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, today announced modification of new and existing roles within the executive leadership team to accelerate its transformation plan and position the Company for its next growth phase.

Susan Sumner, who has served as VIQ Solutions’ Chief Operating Officer since 2018, is appointed President and Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Sumner was instrumental in the execution of key corporate priorities, successfully integrating five acquisitions over the past two years and enabling technology to positively impact the Company's margins. Her strong leadership, operational acumen, and vast industry knowledge accelerated VIQ to leadership in the global marketplace.

Elizabeth Vanneste joins VIQ Solutions as Executive Vice President of Product and Strategy. In her new role she will oversee the Company's global product and services portfolio, providing strategic direction on innovation and product vision, new product development, design, and competitiveness.

Ms. Vanneste brings over 20 years of experience in the U.S. and Europe leading Product, Channel and Sales teams in companies including MFS Communications, Level 3 Communications, Focal Communications, and Telovations. While serving as Chief Marketing Officer at M5 Networks and Miller Heiman, she worked with Software as a Service (SaaS) providers to launch integrated applications improving customer productivity. She will play a key role in executing the Company’s long-term strategy and building a world class innovation center of excellence.

“We are delighted to welcome Elizabeth to our senior leadership team,” said Susan Sumner. “She has a proven record of accomplishment driving large technology and product organizations through massive industry transformation. Her global experience in accelerating revenue, driving large-scale digital process change, and predicting market dynamics to create new products and service offerings are critical for our commitment to continued global expansion of both organic and inorganic revenues. She is an essential asset to our long-term success.”