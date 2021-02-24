Caesarstone Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

“We made significant progress streamlining the business in 2020 as we successfully executed on our business transformation during a year marked by unprecedented global economic challenges,” commented Yuval Dagim, Chief Executive Officer. “We now enter 2021 as a much stronger Company, with the right foundation in place to more effectively leverage Caesarstone’s world-class brand to pursue sustainable long-term growth. This includes further implementation of innovative go-to-market initiatives developed under our Global Growth Acceleration Plan to unlock value. Our strong financial position supported the successful execution of two accretive transactions in recent months that are directly aligned with our strategy to enhance our position as a leading premium, multi-material countertop company. With our dedicated focus on driving results, we are well situated to capture additional market share.”

“We were encouraged to finish 2020 with annual year-over-year improvement in gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margin,” added Ophir Yakovian, Chief Financial Officer. “Following two quarters of significant cost cutting, we increased operating expenses to a more normalized level to support our brand and future growth. Caesarstone’s strong balance sheet enabled us to successfully weather the challenges of 2020 and to further invest in accretive future growth. We are happy with our 2020 operating cash flow of $47.6 million and our significant net cash position(*) of $110.6 million that provides us with the confidence we can execute on our plan in 2021, to produce strong long-term returns for our shareholders.”

(*) Cash position is defined as cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits and long and short-term investment in marketable securities less debt from financial institutions.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 grew 2.3% to $136.9 million compared to $133.9 million in the prior year quarter. On a constant currency basis, fourth quarter revenue was slightly lower by 0.4% year-over-year, due primarily to pandemic related disruptions, particularly in the Americas region, partially offset by the contribution from the Lioli acquisition and growth in all other regions.

Gross margin in the fourth quarter improved 200 basis points to 28.1% compared to 26.1% in the prior year quarter. Adjusted gross margin in the fourth quarter was 28.6% compared to 26.4% in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year improvement in gross margin mainly reflects lower raw material costs, more favorable currency exchange rates, better product mix, and improved efficiency partly offset by the impact of lower sales volume, lower sale prices and less favorable regional mix.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter were $30.4 million, or 22.2% of revenue, compared to $34.5 million, or 25.8% of revenue in the prior year quarter. Excluding legal settlements and loss contingencies, operating expenses were 21.2% of revenue, compared to 20.4% in the prior year quarter, mainly due to increased investments to support the Company’s growth initiatives.

Operating income grew to $8.1 million compared to operating income of $0.5 million in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year growth mainly reflects higher gross margin and lower legal settlements and loss contingencies.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes expenses for share-based compensation, legal settlements and loss contingencies and for non-recurring items, grew 19.1% year-over-year to $18.8 million in the fourth quarter, representing a margin of 13.7%. This compares to adjusted EBITDA of $15.7 million, representing a margin of 11.8%, in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year margin improvement primarily reflects the higher gross margin.

Finance (income) expenses in the fourth quarter were $8.6 million compared to finance income of $0.6 million in the prior year quarter. The difference was mainly a result of the unfavorable impact of foreign currency exchange rates.

Net loss attributable to controlling interest for the fourth quarter was $2.4 million compared to net loss of $0.3 million in the prior year quarter. Net loss per share for the fourth quarter was $0.07 compared to net loss per share of $0.01 in the prior year quarter. Adjusted diluted net income per share for the fourth quarter was $0.05 on 34.5 million shares, compared to adjusted diluted net income per share of $0.16 on 34.6 million shares in the prior year quarter.

Full Year 2020 Results

Revenue in the full year 2020 was $486.4 million compared to $546.0 million in the prior year. On a constant currency basis, 2020 revenue was lower by 11.1% year-over-year, primarily due to pandemic related disruptions impacting our business since the second quarter of 2020.

Gross margin in 2020 expanded to 27.5% compared to 27.2% in the prior year. Adjusted gross margin in 2020 was 27.7%, compared to 27.3% in the prior year. The higher adjusted gross margin mainly reflects improved efficiency, lower raw material costs and improved product mix partly offset by the impact of lower sales volume, lower sale prices and less favorable regional mix.

Operating expenses in 2020 were $111.4 million, or 22.9% of revenue compared to $124.0 million, or 22.7% of revenue in the prior year. Excluding legal settlements and loss contingencies, operating expenses were 21.6% of revenue, compared to 20.4% of revenue in the prior year mainly due to lower revenues partly offset by cost cutting efforts to mitigate pandemic related impacts.

Operating income in 2020 was $22.5 million compared to $24.7 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes expenses for share-based compensation, legal settlements and loss contingencies and for non-recurring items, was $62.1 million in 2020, representing a margin of 12.8%. This compares to adjusted EBITDA of $69.0 million, representing a margin of 12.6% in the prior year. This year-over-year margin improvement primarily reflects the higher gross margin.

Finance expenses in 2020 were $10.2 million compared to $5.6 million in the prior year. The difference was primarily a result of the adverse impact of foreign currency exchange rates.

Net income attributable to controlling interest for the full year 2020 was $7.2 million compared to net income of $12.9 million in the prior year. Diluted net income per share for 2020 was $0.21 compared to $0.37 in the prior year. Adjusted diluted net income per share for 2020 was $0.48 compared to $0.77 in the prior year.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity

The Company's balance sheet as of December 31, 2020 remained strong, including cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits and short and long-term marketable securities of $133.2 million and total debt to financial institutions of $22.6 million.

Dividend

The Company’s dividend policy provides for a quarterly cash dividend of up to 50% of reported net income on a year-to-date basis, less any amount already paid as dividend for the respective period (the “calculated dividend”), subject in each case to approval by the Company’s board of directors. No dividend is paid if it would be less than $0.10 per share. Pursuant to the Company’s dividend policy, the Company does not intend to pay a dividend for the fourth quarter of 2020, based on its reported net loss attributable to controlling interest for the period.

Outlook

The Company anticipates 2021 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA to be higher year-over-year. The company anticipates revenue to grow faster than EBITDA in 2021 mainly due to headwinds from higher shipping and raw material costs, coupled with a return to more normalized levels of sales and marketing expenses and other investments to support the Company’s growth initiatives. The Company’s outlook includes the investment costs associated with its Global Growth Acceleration Plan. The Company’s outlook also assumes the pandemic related business restrictions will fade as the year progresses.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP measures presented by the Company should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of GAAP gross profit to adjusted gross profit, GAAP net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) and net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA are provided in the schedules to this release. To calculate revenues growth rates that exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, the Company converts actual reported results from local currency to U.S. dollars using constant foreign currency exchange rates in the current and comparable period. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes that they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information provided in this press release may contain statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company's plans, objectives and expectations for future operations, including estimations relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigation measures in connection thereto, expectations of the results of the Company’s business optimization initiative and its projected results of operations. These forward-looking statements are based upon management's current estimates and projections of future results or trends. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, both known or unknown. These factors include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on end-consumers, the global economy and the Company’s business and results of operations; the ability of the company to realign aspects of its business based on the business optimization initiative, the strength of the home renovation and construction sectors; intense competitive pressures; the outcome of silicosis and other bodily injury claims; regulatory requirements relating to hazards associated with exposure to silica dust; manufacturing of existing products and managing required changes in production and supply chain; economic conditions within any of our key existing markets changes in raw material prices; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; the success of our expansion efforts in the United States; unpredictability of seasonal fluctuations in revenues; disturbances to the Company’s operations or the operations of its suppliers, distributors, customers or other third parties and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated balance sheets As of U.S. dollars in thousands December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits $ 114,248 $ 139,372 Short-term available for sale marketable securities 8,112 - Trade receivables, net 84,822 78,282 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 26,481 34,066 Inventories 152,073 122,686 Total current assets 385,736 374,406 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Severance pay fund 4,007 3,475 Other long-term receivables 3,837 3,176 Deferred tax assets, net 8,359 7,881 Long-term deposits and prepaid expenses 1,675 2,887 Operating lease right-of-use assets 123,928 72,047 Long-term available for sale marketable securities 10,926 - Property, plant and equipment, net 222,883 204,776 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 59,570 35,218 Total long-term assets 435,185 329,460 Total assets $ 820,921 $ 703,866 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short-term bank credit $ 13,122 $ - Trade payables 55,063 53,072 Related parties and other loans 2,221 2,212 Short term legal settlements and loss contingencies 31,039 28,300 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 55,570 42,782 Total current liabilities 157,015 126,366 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term loan and financing liability of land from a related party 20,706 7,915 Legal settlements and loss contingencies long-term 21,910 21,505 Deferred tax liabilities, net 6,943 Long-term lease liabilities 112,719 64,638 Accrued severance pay 5,303 4,333 Long-term warranty provision 1,274 1,385 Total long-term liabilities 168,855 99,776 REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST 7,701 - EQUITY: Ordinary shares 371 371 Treasury shares - at cost (39,430 ) (39,430 ) Additional paid-in capital 160,083 157,225 Capital fund related to non-controlling interest (5,587 ) (5,587 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 1,083 (3,288 ) Retained earnings 370,830 368,433 Total equity 487,350 477,724 Total liabilities and equity $ 820,921 $ 703,866

Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of income Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Revenues $ 136,896 $ 133,867 $ 486,412 $ 545,974 Cost of revenues 98,381 98,884 352,470 397,335 Gross profit 38,515 34,983 133,942 148,639 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,501 962 3,974 4,146 Marketing and selling 17,752 16,698 62,047 66,770 General and administrative 9,779 9,625 39,081 40,681 Legal settlements and loss contingencies, net 1,392 7,201 6,319 12,359 Total operating expenses 30,424 34,486 111,421 123,956 Operating income 8,091 497 22,521 24,683 Finance (income) expenses, net 8,613 (622) 10,199 5,578 Income (loss) before taxes (522) 1,119 12,322 19,105 Taxes on income 1,459 1,394 4,700 6,243 Net income (loss) $ (1,981) $ (275) $ 7,622 $ 12,862 Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest (404) - (404) - Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest $ (2,385) $ (275) $ 7,218 $ 12,862 Basic net income (loss) per ordinary share $ (0.07) $ (0.01) $ 0.21 $ 0.37 Diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share $ (0.07) $ (0.01) $ 0.21 $ 0.37 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic income (loss) per ordinary share 34,436,345 34,397,410 34,419,129 34,383,895 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing diluted income (loss) per ordinary share 34,436,345 34,397,410 34,473,911 34,459,599

Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries

Selected Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows Twelve months ended

December 31, U.S. dollars in thousands 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 7,622 $ 12,862 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 29,460 28,587 Share-based compensation expense 2,858 3,632 Accrued severance pay, net (14 ) (246 ) Changes in deferred tax, net (895 ) (1,509 ) Capital loss 340 326 Legal settlemnets and loss contingencies, net 6,319 12,359 Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 6,070 (5,032 ) Decrease (increase) in other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 9,318 (6,346 ) Decrerase in inventories 313 35,303 Decrease in trade payables (17,938 ) (6,663 ) Increase (decrease) in warranty provision (371 ) 69 Changes in right of use assets (26,738 ) 1,319 Changes in lease liabilities 30,710 2,602 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net 161 - Changes in Accrued interest related to Marketable Securities (1 ) - Increase in accrued expenses and other liabilities including related parties 404 5,786 Net cash provided by operating activities 47,618 83,049 Cash flows from investing activities: Net cash paid for acquisitions (28,962 ) - Purchase of property, plant and equipment (19,824 ) (23,590 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 13 66 Investment in marketable securities (19,185 ) - Increase in long term deposits (347 ) (63 ) Net cash used in investing activities (68,305 ) (23,587 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividend paid (4,821 ) (5,160 ) Changes in short-term bank credit and loans, net (18 ) (7,771 ) Repayment of a financing leaseback related to Bar-Lev transaction (1,245 ) (1,196 ) Net cash used in financing activities (6,084 ) (14,127 ) Effect of exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents 1,647 475 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits (25,124 ) 45,810 Cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits at beginning of the period 139,372 93,562 Cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits at end of the period $ 114,248 $ 139,372 Non - cash investing: Changes in trade payables balances related to purchase of fixed assets (356 ) (3,235 )

Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, U.S. dollars in thousands 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Gross profit to Adjusted Gross profit: Gross profit $ 38,515 $ 34,983 $ 133,942 $ 148,639 Share-based compensation expense (a) 63 10 416 285 Non-recurring import related income - - - (1,501 ) Amortization of assets related to acquisitions 529 - 529 - Other non-recurring items (b) - 294 - 1,661 Adjusted Gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 39,107 $ 35,287 $ 134,887 $ 149,084

(a) Share-based compensation includes expenses related to stock options and restricted stock units granted to employees and directors of the Company. (b) In 2019, relates mainly to one time amortization of machinery equipment with no future alternative use, and one time inventory write down due to

discontinuation of certain product group manufacturing.

Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, U.S. dollars in thousands 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Net Income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) $ (1,981 ) $ (275 ) $ 7,622 $ 12,862 Finance (income) expenses, net 8,613 (622 ) 10,199 5,578 Taxes on income 1,459 1,394 4,700 6,243 Depreciation and amortization related to acquisitions 8,300 6,970 29,460 28,587 Legal settlements and loss contingencies, net (a) 1,392 7,201 6,319 12,359 Share-based compensation expense (b) 523 779 2,858 3,632 Non-recurring import related income - - - (1,501 ) Acquisitions related expenses 444 - 921 - Other non-recurring items (c) - 294 - 1,286 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 18,750 $ 15,741 $ 62,079 $ 69,046

(a) Consists of legal settlements expenses and loss contingencies, net, related to product liability claims and other adjustments to on-going legal claims, including related legal fees.

(b) Share-based compensation includes expenses related to stock options and restricted stock units granted to employees and directors of the Company.

(c) In 2019, relates mainly to non-recurring expenses related to North American region establishment, one time charge related to reduction in headcount and certain activities including discontinuation of certain product group manufacturing.

Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest to adjusted net income attributable to controlling interest: Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest $ (2,385 ) $ (275 ) $ 7,218 $ 12,862 Legal settlements and loss contingencies, net (a) 1,392 7,201 6,319 12,359 Amortization of assets related to acquisitions, net of tax 446 - 446 - Share-based compensation expense (b) 523 779 2,858 3,632 Non cash revaluation of lease liabilities (c) 3,177 266 3,189 3,615 Non-recurring import related income (d) - - - (1,501 ) Acquisitions related expenses 444 - 921 - Other non-recurring items (e) - 294 - 2,486 Total adjustments 5,982 8,540 13,733 20,591 Less tax on non-tax adjustments (f) 1,955 2,791 4,488 6,729 Total adjustments after tax 4,027 5,749 9,245 13,862 Adjusted net income attributable to controlling interest (Non-GAAP) $ 1,642 $ 5,474 $ 16,463 $ 26,724 Adjusted diluted EPS (g) $ 0.05 $ 0.16 $ 0.48 $ 0.77

(a) Consists of legal settlements expenses and loss contingencies, net, related to product liability claims and other adjustments to on-going legal claims, including related legal fees.

(b) Share-based compensation includes expenses related to stock options and restricted stock units granted to employees and directors of the Company.

(c) Exchange rate diffrences deriving from revaluation of lease contracts in accoradance with FASB ASC 842.

(d) In 2019, relates mainly to non-recurring import related expenses and relocation expenses of Caesarstone USA headquarters, the Company's subsidiary.

(e) In 2019, relates to non-recurring expenses related to North American region establishment, one time charge related to reduction in headcount and certain activities including discontinuation of certain product group manufacturing and one time amortization of machinery equipment with no future alternative use.

(f) Tax adjustments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, based on the effective tax rates of the comparative periods.

(g) In calculating adjusted diluted (Non-GAAP) EPS for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding excludes the effects of share-based compensation expense in accordance with FASB ASC 718.



Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries Geographic breakdown of revenues by region Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, U.S. dollars in thousands 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) USA $ 53,618 $ 64,659 $ 207,496 $ 250,471 Canada 20,325 20,575 72,492 85,979 Latin America 1,387 735 2,149 4,115 America's 75,330 85,969 282,137 340,565 Australia 29,953 26,002 103,587 108,149 Asia 7,122 3,931 14,566 15,514 APAC 37,075 29,933 118,153 123,663 EMEA 14,408 9,463 45,201 43,054 Israel 10,083 8,502 40,921 38,692 Total Revenues $ 136,896 $ 133,867 $ 486,412 $ 545,974

Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries Geographic breakdown of revenues by region - Supplemental data Three months ended U.S. dollars in thousands 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/30/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 (Unaudited) USA $ 53,618 $ 52,097 $ 41,726 $ 60,055 $ 64,659 $ 64,805 $ 64,590 $ 56,417 $ 60,200 $ 61,933 $ 60,358 Canada 20,325 19,174 14,435 18,558 20,575 21,881 23,341 20,178 23,834 25,140 27,349 Latin America 1,387 124 132 506 735 1,434 1,351 596 1,212 1,635 1,738 America's 75,330 71,395 56,293 79,119 85,969 88,120 89,282 77,191 85,246 88,708 89,445 Australia 29,953 27,746 23,534 22,354 26,000 28,642 28,294 25,214 33,484 33,968 34,731 Asia 7,122 2,881 1,732 2,831 3,932 3,675 3,311 4,596 4,929 4,189 4,221 APAC 37,075 30,627 25,266 25,185 29,932 32,317 31,605 29,810 38,413 38,157 38,952 EMEA 14,408 11,422 8,031 11,340 9,464 11,719 11,418 10,455 9,954 11,115 11,721 Israel 10,083 10,478 9,447 10,913 8,502 10,683 8,766 10,741 9,268 9,709 9,125 Total Revenues $ 136,896 $ 123,922 $ 99,037 $ 126,557 $ 133,867 $ 142,839 $ 141,071 $ 128,197 $ 142,881 $ 147,689 $ 149,243

Year-over-year % change 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 (Unaudited) USA -17.1 % -19.6 % -35.4 % 6.4 % 7.4 % 4.6 % 7.0 % Canada -1.2 % -12.4 % -38.2 % -8.0 % -13.7 % -13.0 % -14.7 % Latin America 88.8 % -91.4 % -90.2 % -15.1 % -39.4 % -12.3 % -22.3 % America's -12.4 % -19.0 % -36.9 % 2.5 % 0.8 % -0.7 % -0.2 % Australia 15.2 % -3.1 % -16.8 % -11.3 % -22.3 % -15.7 % -18.5 % Asia 81.1 % -21.6 % -47.7 % -38.4 % -20.2 % -12.3 % -21.5 % APAC 23.9 % -5.2 % -20.1 % -15.5 % -22.1 % -15.3 % -18.9 % EMEA 52.2 % -2.5 % -29.7 % 8.5 % -4.9 % 5.4 % -2.6 % Israel 18.6 % -1.9 % 7.8 % 1.6 % -8.3 % 10.0 % -3.9 % Total Revenues 2.3 % -13.2 % -29.8 % -1.3 % -6.3 % -3.3 % -5.5 % Year-over-year % change in constant currency (*) 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 (Unaudited) USA -17.1 % -19.6 % -35.4 % 6.4 % 7.4 % 4.6 % 7.0 % Canada -2.4 % -11.7 % -36.0 % -7.1 % -13.6 % -12.1 % -11.6 % Latin America 88.7 % -91.3 % -90.2 % -15.2 % -39.4 % -12.3 % -22.3 % America's -12.7 % -18.8 % -36.4 % 2.7 % 0.9 % -0.4 % 0.7 % Australia 7.9 % -7.1 % -11.5 % -3.3 % -18.2 % -10.0 % -12.0 % Asia 80.7 % -21.2 % -45.9 % -37.1 % -14.7 % -8.8 % -18.6 % APAC 17.5 % -8.7 % -15.1 % -8.5 % -17.8 % -9.9 % -12.7 % EMEA 45.8 % -5.9 % -26.9 % 11.4 % -4.4 % 10.9 % 2.8 % Israel 9.4 % -4.5 % 4.5 % -1.5 % -14.0 % 7.8 % -3.5 % Total Revenues -0.4 % -14.4 % -28.3 % 0.5 % -5.5 % -1.5 % -2.9 %

(*) Change in revenues at constant currency is calculated so that revenues can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of business performance. Change in revenues adjusted for currency are calculated by translating current period activity in local currency using the comparable prior-year period’s currency conversion rate. Exchange rates used, are the representative exchange rate published by the Bank of Israel for the relevant periods.

