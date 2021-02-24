 

Seres Therapeutics to Host Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Progress Conference Call on March 2, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.02.2021   

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading microbiome platform company developing a novel class of multifunctional bacterial therapeutics designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease, today announced that management will host a conference call and live audio webcast on March 2, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2020 results and provide a general business update.

To access the conference call, please dial 844-277-9450 (domestic) or 336-525-7139 (international) and reference the conference ID number 1038426. To join the live webcast, please visit the “Investors and Media” section of the Seres website at www.serestherapeutics.com.

A webcast replay will be available on the Seres website beginning approximately two hours after the event and will be archived for approximately 21 days.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: MCRB) is a leading microbiome therapeutics platform company developing a novel class of multifunctional bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. Seres’ SER-109 program achieved the first-ever positive pivotal clinical results for a targeted microbiome drug candidate and has obtained Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA. The SER-109 program is being advanced for the treatment of recurrent C. difficile infection and has potential to become a first-in-class FDA-approved microbiome therapeutic. Seres’ SER-287 program has obtained Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA and is being evaluated in a Phase 2b study in patients with active mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Seres is evaluating SER-401 in a Phase 1b study in patients with metastatic melanoma, SER-301 in a Phase 1b study in patients with ulcerative colitis, and SER-155 to prevent mortality due to gastrointestinal infections, bacteremia and graft versus host disease. For more information, please visit www.serestherapeutics.com.



