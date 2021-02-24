TEGNA Announces Twist, a New Multicast Entertainment Network for Women

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced it is launching a third multicast network, Twist, a women-oriented channel featuring lifestyle and reality programming. The network will launch this spring and initially include hundreds of hours of home, food, and reality content, much of it featuring exciting reveals – or twists – at the end of each show.

Twist programming will feature major unscripted TV hits including Clean House, Top Chef Masters, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Dance Moms, Tabatha Takes Over, Tiny House Nation, Flipping Out, and more. In a regular feature on the network, Twist will encourage viewers to submit their own videos of twists they’ve been thrown in life and how they persevered through them in a positive segment called Share Your Twist.

“Twist will provide an exciting new viewing option for our female audience with content that has not been available through a multicast channel until now,” said Brian Weiss, president and general manager of TEGNA’s multicast networks, which include True Crime Network and Quest. “The launch of Twist will enhance TEGNA’s leadership among non-fiction multicast networks, delivering the kinds of free content that over-the-air viewers crave.”

In addition to carriage in 41 TEGNA markets, Twist will be carried in 11 Univision local television markets including the top four markets of New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia. Twist will also be carried in 31 HC2 Broadcasting local markets and reach DMAs covering 70 percent of U.S. television households. Additional distribution agreements are expected to be announced by summer. The launch of Twist follows TEGNA’s success with multicast channels True Crime Network and Quest, and capitalizes on a growing over-the-air (OTA) audience by offering quality reality programming for women who are currently underserved through multicast channels.

