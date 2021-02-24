NIC Offers Expedited Options for U.S. Passports

Gov2Go offers a four- to six-week turnaround on passport renewals and name changes. Additional services such as new adult, child and replacement passports will also be available soon.

Digital government solutions firm NIC Inc. has a quick and easy solution for U.S. citizens eager to begin traveling abroad again: Gov2Go, the personal assistant for government. Gov2Go features an expedited passport service to help citizens get their documents quickly and easily.

Gov2Go rolled out the expedited passport solution in early 2020 in partnership with technology innovator RushMyPassport. Usage has spiked in the last few weeks as individuals begin to plan international travel.

Currently, Gov2Go’s expedited passport solution allows U.S. citizens to select from a range of delivery options, from rushed delivery within four to six weeks to standard delivery within 10 to 12 weeks. Pre-COVID-19, Gov2Go offered an even quicker turnaround and could process a passport as quickly as 24 hours. Upon order completion, users can easily track the status of their passport order from Gov2Go. Fast processing times are expected to resume in the near future as all agencies and centers are now processing passports.

“With passport turnaround times longer than ever, we are excited to offer an expedited solution through Gov2Go,” said Brian Anderson, NIC Chief Technology Officer. “Now, citizens can renew a passport and track where their passport is until the moment it arrives at their door. This is just one more way Gov2Go helps provide government services to people and businesses quickly and easily.”

Gov2Go is used by 3 million people across the United States and counting for time-saving transactions with government, such as vehicle registration renewals, property and license tax reminders and voter registration.

Most recently, Gov2Go also began providing citizen engagement, assessment and scheduling for TourHealth, a rapid and secure COVID-19 testing solution, causing spikes in users across Florida, Kansas and South Carolina.

To activate Gov2Go and use any of the convenient services available, including the expedited passport processing, visit https://www.getgov2go.com/.

About NIC Inc.

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,100 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kansas, and offices in more than 30 states, NIC partners with government to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences such as applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In 2020, NIC securely processed 400 million online transactions and more than $24 billion on behalf of government agencies. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, NIC also developed 130 new solutions to address crisis communications, pandemic unemployment, COVID-19 testing and vaccine scheduling. Learn more at www.egov.com.

About RushMyPassport

RushMyPassport was started in 2007 to help travelers get their U.S. passport expedited quickly. More than a decade later, RushMyPassport would emerge as a nationwide leader in expediting U.S. passports. As a technology-forward company, RushMyPassport incorporates smart-form automation, photo compliance solutions and real-time status updates to provide U.S. citizens with peace of mind while their passports are secured in time for upcoming travel. Expedited passport services range from 24-hour service, next-day service, priority service, rush service, standard service and rush renewal.

