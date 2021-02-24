 

NIC Offers Expedited Options for U.S. Passports

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 13:00  |  16   |   |   

Digital government solutions firm NIC Inc. has a quick and easy solution for U.S. citizens eager to begin traveling abroad again: Gov2Go, the personal assistant for government. Gov2Go features an expedited passport service to help citizens get their documents quickly and easily.

Gov2Go offers a four- to six-week turnaround on passport renewals and name changes. Additional services such as new adult, child and replacement passports will also be available soon.

Gov2Go rolled out the expedited passport solution in early 2020 in partnership with technology innovator RushMyPassport. Usage has spiked in the last few weeks as individuals begin to plan international travel.

Currently, Gov2Go’s expedited passport solution allows U.S. citizens to select from a range of delivery options, from rushed delivery within four to six weeks to standard delivery within 10 to 12 weeks. Pre-COVID-19, Gov2Go offered an even quicker turnaround and could process a passport as quickly as 24 hours. Upon order completion, users can easily track the status of their passport order from Gov2Go. Fast processing times are expected to resume in the near future as all agencies and centers are now processing passports.

“With passport turnaround times longer than ever, we are excited to offer an expedited solution through Gov2Go,” said Brian Anderson, NIC Chief Technology Officer. “Now, citizens can renew a passport and track where their passport is until the moment it arrives at their door. This is just one more way Gov2Go helps provide government services to people and businesses quickly and easily.”

Gov2Go is used by 3 million people across the United States and counting for time-saving transactions with government, such as vehicle registration renewals, property and license tax reminders and voter registration.

Most recently, Gov2Go also began providing citizen engagement, assessment and scheduling for TourHealth, a rapid and secure COVID-19 testing solution, causing spikes in users across Florida, Kansas and South Carolina.

To activate Gov2Go and use any of the convenient services available, including the expedited passport processing, visit https://www.getgov2go.com/.

About NIC Inc.

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,100 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kansas, and offices in more than 30 states, NIC partners with government to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences such as applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In 2020, NIC securely processed 400 million online transactions and more than $24 billion on behalf of government agencies. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, NIC also developed 130 new solutions to address crisis communications, pandemic unemployment, COVID-19 testing and vaccine scheduling. Learn more at www.egov.com.

About RushMyPassport

RushMyPassport was started in 2007 to help travelers get their U.S. passport expedited quickly. More than a decade later, RushMyPassport would emerge as a nationwide leader in expediting U.S. passports. As a technology-forward company, RushMyPassport incorporates smart-form automation, photo compliance solutions and real-time status updates to provide U.S. citizens with peace of mind while their passports are secured in time for upcoming travel. Expedited passport services range from 24-hour service, next-day service, priority service, rush service, standard service and rush renewal.

NIC-Gov2Go



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NIC Offers Expedited Options for U.S. Passports Digital government solutions firm NIC Inc. has a quick and easy solution for U.S. citizens eager to begin traveling abroad again: Gov2Go, the personal assistant for government. Gov2Go features an expedited passport service to help citizens get their …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang ...
Robbins LLP: SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ebix, Inc.
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Pfizer’s Application for TicoVac (Tick-borne Encephalitis ...
EBIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ebix, Inc. ...
USPS SELECTS OSHKOSH DEFENSE FOR NEXT GENERATION DELIVERY VEHICLE FLEET
Novacyt S.A.:  Research and Development Update
Amkor Factory Intelligence Enables Industry 4.0
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Citi Announces New Impact Fund Investments in Seven Companies
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
EGOV Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of NIC Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – EGOV
10.02.21
NIC Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
10.02.21
Tyler Technologies to Acquire NIC in $2.3 Billion All-Cash Transaction
09.02.21
County of Kaua‘i, NIC Hawaii Provide New Digital Landfill Payment Services
09.02.21
NIC Wins National Award for Outstanding Customer Service
08.02.21
NIC Named One of Forbes’ Best Small Companies
04.02.21
NIC Insurance Filings Introduces SR-22, SR-26 Filing Services for State of Washington

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.05.20
1
NIC Inc. eure Meinungen?