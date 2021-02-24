 

PPD to Present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

PPD, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPD), a leading global contract research organization, will present virtually at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference. David Simmons, chairman and CEO, and Chris Scully, CFO, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 3:35 p.m. (U.S. Eastern Time).

The presentation can be accessed live on PPD’s investor relations website at https://investors.ppd.com. An archived version of the presentation will be available for up to 30 days.

About PPD

PPD is a leading global contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. Our customers include pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. With locations in 46 countries and more than 26,000 professionals worldwide, PPD applies innovative technologies, therapeutic expertise and a firm commitment to quality to help customers bend the cost and time curve of drug development and optimize value in delivering life-changing therapies to improve health. For more information, visit www.ppd.com.



Wertpapier


