PPD to Present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

PPD, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPD), a leading global contract research organization, will present virtually at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference. David Simmons, chairman and CEO, and Chris Scully, CFO, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 3:35 p.m. (U.S. Eastern Time).

The presentation can be accessed live on PPD’s investor relations website at https://investors.ppd.com. An archived version of the presentation will be available for up to 30 days.