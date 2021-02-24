 

AC Immune to Present New Data from Alpha-Synuclein and TDP-43 Programs at the AD/PD 2021 Virtual Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 13:00  |  28   |   |   

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a Swiss-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a broad pipeline focused on neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that four new data presentations will be delivered at the 15th International Conference on Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Diseases (AD/PDTM), taking place virtually from March 9–14, 2021. The presentations will highlight preclinical results from the Company’s wholly-owned therapeutic and diagnostic programs targeting pathological forms of alpha-synuclein and TAR DNA-binding protein 43 (TDP-43) for neurodegenerative diseases.

The presentations will showcase how AC Immune’s expertise in discovery, assay development and characterization of promising candidates powers its industry-leading pipeline. Two oral presentations will highlight the Company’s first-in-class positron emission tomography (PET) imaging agent and therapeutic antibody programs targeting TDP-43 proteinopathies, and two electronic poster presentations will focus on AC Immune’s novel small molecule aggregation inhibitor and clinical-stage PET imaging agent for alpha-synuclein.

Prof. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO of AC Immune SA, commented: “Our presentations at AD/PDTM further demonstrate how we leverage our MorphomerTM and SupraAntigenTM platforms to generate highly differentiated candidates and enable our precision medicine approach to neurodegenerative diseases. We are advancing proprietary therapeutics in unison with first-in-class companion diagnostics, such as our novel alpha-synuclein PET tracer candidate, ACI-12589, which is being evaluated in an ongoing First-in-Human study. Our unique combination of highly selective diagnostic and therapeutic candidates could allow optimal targeting of key proteinopathies and enable major advances in areas of unmet medical need.”

Scientific updates at AD/PDTM 2021

Morphomer TDP-43 imaging

Title: Discovery of PET tracers for TDP-43 proteinopathies
Date: Thursday, March 11, 2021 | 10:45 – 11:00 am CET
Presenter: Oral presentation by Tamara Seredenina

Anti-TDP-43 antibody

Title: TDP-43 antibody directed microglial clearance and inhibition of seeded aggregation mitigates neuropathology in models of TDP-43 proteinopathy
Date: Thursday, March 11, 2021 | 11:15 – 11:30 am CET
Presenter: Oral presentation by Tariq Afroz

Morphomer alpha-synuclein imaging

Title: [18F]ACI-12589, a novel alpha-synuclein radiotracer as a biomarker in patients with Parkinson’s disease and other synucleinopathies

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AC Immune to Present New Data from Alpha-Synuclein and TDP-43 Programs at the AD/PD 2021 Virtual Conference LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a Swiss-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a broad pipeline focused on neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that four new data …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Early Warning Disclosure: Acquisition of Securities of Blockchain Foundry
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Exceeds $100,000 Daily Revenue Threshold
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
3D Systems Announces Delay of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ...
Perseus Mining Reports on Half Year Ending 31 December 2020
EHang 216 AAV Completed First Trial Flights in Beijing, Capital of China
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
AC Immune to Highlight Promising Alzheimer’s Vaccine at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
11.02.21
AC Immune’s Alzheimer’s Vaccine Generates Potent Anti-pTau Antibody Response in a Phase 1b/2a Study
08.02.21
AC Immune Initiates Clinical Study of First-in-class Diagnostic for Parkinson’s Disease
29.01.21
AC Immune Reports Progress for Therapeutic Programs Targeting the NLRP3 Inflammasome Pathway

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
51
AC Immune SA - Präzisionsmedizin für neurodegenerative Erkrankungen