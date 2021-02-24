AC Immune to Present New Data from Alpha-Synuclein and TDP-43 Programs at the AD/PD 2021 Virtual Conference

The presentations will showcase how AC Immune’s expertise in discovery, assay development and characterization of promising candidates powers its industry-leading pipeline. Two oral presentations will highlight the Company’s first-in-class positron emission tomography (PET) imaging agent and therapeutic antibody programs targeting TDP-43 proteinopathies, and two electronic poster presentations will focus on AC Immune’s novel small molecule aggregation inhibitor and clinical-stage PET imaging agent for alpha-synuclein.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a Swiss-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a broad pipeline focused on neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that four new data presentations will be delivered at the 15 th International Conference on Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Diseases (AD/PD TM ), taking place virtually from March 9–14, 2021. The presentations will highlight preclinical results from the Company’s wholly-owned therapeutic and diagnostic programs targeting pathological forms of alpha-synuclein and TAR DNA-binding protein 43 (TDP-43) for neurodegenerative diseases.

Prof. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO of AC Immune SA, commented: “Our presentations at AD/PDTM further demonstrate how we leverage our MorphomerTM and SupraAntigenTM platforms to generate highly differentiated candidates and enable our precision medicine approach to neurodegenerative diseases. We are advancing proprietary therapeutics in unison with first-in-class companion diagnostics, such as our novel alpha-synuclein PET tracer candidate, ACI-12589, which is being evaluated in an ongoing First-in-Human study. Our unique combination of highly selective diagnostic and therapeutic candidates could allow optimal targeting of key proteinopathies and enable major advances in areas of unmet medical need.”

Scientific updates at AD/PDTM 2021

Morphomer TDP-43 imaging

Title: Discovery of PET tracers for TDP-43 proteinopathies

Date: Thursday, March 11, 2021 | 10:45 – 11:00 am CET

Presenter: Oral presentation by Tamara Seredenina

Anti-TDP-43 antibody

Title: TDP-43 antibody directed microglial clearance and inhibition of seeded aggregation mitigates neuropathology in models of TDP-43 proteinopathy

Date: Thursday, March 11, 2021 | 11:15 – 11:30 am CET

Presenter: Oral presentation by Tariq Afroz

Morphomer alpha-synuclein imaging

Title: [18F]ACI-12589, a novel alpha-synuclein radiotracer as a biomarker in patients with Parkinson’s disease and other synucleinopathies