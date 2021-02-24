Agrify Announces the Formation of Strategic Advisory Board

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agrify Corporation (NasdaqCM:AGFY) (“Agrify” or the “Company”), a developer of highly advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace, today announced the formation of its new Advisory Board. Rosie Mattio, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MATTIO Communications, and Matthew Kressy, Founding Director of the MIT Integrated Design & Management (IDM) program, have both been appointed to serve as trusted advisors to the Company. The Advisory Board has been established to bring together a talented and accomplished group of outside leaders to provide strategic guidance and industry expertise on various aspects of Agrify’s business, including market opportunities, public relations, and hardware and software design and solutions.

“We're thrilled to add such knowledgeable talent to our new Advisory Board,” said Raymond Chang, Chief Executive Officer of Agrify. “Rosie and Matthew are both well regarded and experienced leaders with areas of expertise that complement our business goals. They offer unique perspectives and vast industry networks, and they can also advise on ways to help Agrify accelerate growth and capitalize on new market opportunities.”

“I’m honored to join the Advisory Board of Agrify and work alongside Raymond and the innovative team at Agrify,” said Rosie Mattio, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MATTIO Communications. “Agrify applies careful science to their solutions in order to get the most value out of their customers' plants. That competitive advantage will be necessary for brands to compete in an increasingly crowded marketplace.”

Matthew Kressy, who previously served as an Independent Director on Agrify’s Board of Directors, added, “I look forward to continuing my involvement with Agrify as a member of their Advisory Board. I’m excited to work with a company that is addressing and solving problems for growers in this emerging space.”

Ms. Mattio is Founder and Chief Executive Officer of one of the first and largest cannabis marketing agencies. In 2014, just as the first states in the U.S. were legalizing cannabis, Ms. Mattio took on her first cannabis clients. Today, her firm represents nearly 60 cannabis companies, including some of the best-known brands in the space such as Curaleaf, TerrAscend, LeafLink, and Canndescent. Ms. Mattio hosts her own podcast, Pot to Popular, and is a sought-after expert on cannabis marketing.