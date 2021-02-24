 

Identiv Sets Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Call for Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 5 PM ET

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in digital security and identification, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year, ended December 31, 2020, after the market close on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Management will hold a conference call and webcast on that day at 5 PM ET (2 PM PT) to review and discuss the company's results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020.

Date: Thursday, March 4, 2021
Time: 5 PM ET (2 PM PT)
Toll-Free Number: +1 888.506.0062
International Number: +1 973.528.0011
Call ID: 652950
Webcast: Register and Join

Please call the conference telephone number 5 - 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at +1 949.574.3860.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay here.

The replay of the call will be available after 8 PM ET on the same day through March 18, 2021 under +1 877.481.4010 (Toll-Free Replay Number) and +1 919.882.2331 (International Replay Number) with Replay ID: 40070.

About Identiv
Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv's platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover and Charlie Schumacher
Gateway Investor Relations
+1 949.574.3860
IR@identiv.com

Media Contact:
press@identiv.com




ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Identiv Improves Working Capital to Support Growth in 2021
09.02.21
Identiv’s Operational Momentum Sets Positive Outlook for 2021

ZeitTitel
15.02.21
3.294
Identive Group - Mit Sicherheit zum Marktführer